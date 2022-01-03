

FSIBL launches 4 investment products

The products are- FSIBL Prochesta for start-up entrepreneurs, FSIBL Shabolambi for women entrepreneurs, FSIBL Udyami for cottage, micro and small entrepreneurs, FSIBL Sonali Swapno for agriculture and rural development projects, says a press release.

Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the new products. Among others, Abdul Aziz and Md. Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director(s), Md. ZahurulHaque and Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director(s), Principal of Training Institute, Zonal Heads of Dhaka, Divisional Heads of Head Office along with other officials were present on the occasion. A Doa Mahfil was organized in this regard.













