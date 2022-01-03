ESSAB elects new leadership

Video
Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

Chief Executive Officer of BAFFESCO Limited Zahir Uddin Babar and Managing Director of Grasshopper Group M. Mahmudur Rashid have been elected President and Secretary-General respectively of the Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) for the term of 2021-2023.
CEO of Morgen International Md. Niaz Ali Chisty was also elected as the Senior Vice President of this association. Elected Vice Presidents are Managing Director of Olympia Fire Protection Md. Wahid Uddin, Managing Director of Bengal International Agencies S M Shahjahan, Proprietor of M/s, Asgar Trading Md. Motin Khan and Director of Genesis Technologies Ltd. Mohammad Mahmud.
CEO of ZM International Zakir Uddin Ahmed and Managing Director of Integrated Safety and Security Solution Ltd. Md. Mahmood-E-Khoda has been elected as joint secretary-general and treasurer respectively for the same period. CEO of Soshine Marketing Company Md. Kabir Hossain and Managing Director of N. Islam Engineering Ltd. Md. Nazrul Islam also elected as Assistant Secretary and Publicity Secretary respectively.
The other elected directors are - CEO of Symantec Technology Ltd. Engr. Md. Monzur Alam, Managing Director of Guraba Engineering Ltd. Md. Mahabur Rahman, Proprietor of Luminous Associates Md. Noor- Nabi and Managing Director of Guraba Telecom Bangladesh Limited Engr. Md. Al-Emran Hossain.
Established in 2013, the Electronic Safety and  Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB), a non-profit trade association, has evolved into the largest professional trade association in the Bangladesh with the purpose of representing, promoting and enhancing the growth and professional development of the life safety, security, and integrated systems industry. In cooperation with local associations, ESSAB provides advocacy to the government and delivers timely information, professional development tools, products and services that members use to grow and prosper their businesses.


