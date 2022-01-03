

BAFFA elects Kabir Ahmed as President

The election was held on Thursday at Bangabandhu International Conference Center at Agargaon in the capital, said a press release.

A meeting of the newly elected Board of Directors of BAFFA for the term 2021-2023 was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Syed Sadakat Hossain, Chairman, Election Board to elect the President, Senior Vice President, Vice President (Dhaka) and Vice President (Chattogram).

As per election schedule January 1, 2022 Kabir Ahmed has been elected as the President and the following Directors have also been elected as well for the term 2021-2023: Senior vice president Amirul Islam Chowdhury, Vice President (Dhaka) Nurul Amin, Vice President (Chattogram) Kahirul Alam, directors, Nasir Ahmed Khan, Aktar Kamal Chowdhury, Zahid Hossain, Khorshed Alam, Kamruzzaman, Alamgir Hossain and SM Mahbubur Rahman.









