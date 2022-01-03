Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 January, 2022, 6:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EU moves to label nuclear, gas energy as green

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

BRUSSELS, Jan 2: The European Union is planning to label energy from nuclear power and natural gas as "green" sources for investment despite internal disagreement over whether they truly qualify as sustainable options.
The proposal, seen by AFP on Saturday, aims to support the 27-nation bloc's shift towards a carbon-neutral future and gild its credentials as a global standard-setter for fighting climate change.
But the fact the European Commission quietly distributed the text to member states late Friday, in the final hours of 2021 after the much-delayed document had been twice promised earlier in the year, highlighted the rocky road to draft it.
If a majority of member states back it, it will become EU law, coming into effect from 2023.
The commission confirmed on Saturday that it has started consulting with member states on the proposal where it covers nuclear and gas energy.
"The activities covered in this complementary Delegated Act would accelerate the phase out of more harmful sources, such as coal, and in moving us towards a more low-carbon greener energy mix," it said.
It said it "considers there is a role for natural gas and nuclear as a means to facilitate the transition towards a predominantly renewable-based future".
France has led the charge for nuclear power -- its main energy source -- to be included, despite robust opposition from Austria and scepticism from Germany, which is in the process of shutting all its nuclear plants.
Germany's Environment Minister Steffi Lemke told German media group Funke on Saturday that including gas and nuclear would be "a mistake", arguing that atomic power "can lead to devastating environmental catastrophes".    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Bank Asia partnered with Inpay A/S for remittance payment
Union Bank inaugurates Sagardighi branch
FSIBL launches 4 investment products
Philippine Airlines exits US bankruptcy
India allows BD to use its waterways up to Varanasi: Envoy
ESSAB elects new leadership
3-day tourism fair in Ctg begins Thursday


Latest News
Nearly 24.91 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Bangladesh
Bangladesh receives record $22,070.87m remittance in 2021
Putin, Erdogan vow to improve ties
22 injured in earthquake in China
Launch fire: Another victim succumbs to injury
Govt launches 30-day drive on illegal fishing net use
Stocks start 2022 journey on optimistic note
Fire brings down roof at South Africa parliament
Police will be world standard: Home Minister
Minor girl drowns in Pirojpur pond
Most Read News
French sets fire 874 cars on New Year's Eve
Over 2,500 flights cancelled in US on Saturday
Chattogram port sets record in container handling
2 killed as tractor rams auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
Fire ravages South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town
Technicians are busy repairing their launches to avoid further accidents
Death of lawyer Ayubur Rahman: Lower courts suspend trial proceedings
Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur
Momen writes to Blinken seeking removal of sanctions on RAB
Messi tests positive for Covid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft