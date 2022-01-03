bKash launches dashboard service for online transactions

bKash has brought 'Business Dashboard' service for the first time to facilitate seamless transactions among the customers and online-based small and medium entrepreneurs.

By using bKash payment link, entrepreneurs can now receive payment easily through this B2B (Business to Business) service. Other details such as account balance and transaction history can also be viewed from the Business Dashboard.

As a result, the financial management of online-based entrepreneurs will be more dynamic and their business operation will be efficient and affordable.

Sellers using online platforms such as Facebook can now receive payments quickly, easily, and safely with the help of bKash Business Dashboard. Users can also make payments transparently and accurately with the bKash payment link without any extra charge.

To get the payment link through dashboard, entrepreneurs have to sign up or register at https://business.bkash.com/ with their merchant account/personal retail account and an active email account. The 'Payment Link' will be available after the completion of registration which can be used for payments by sharing via messaging platforms, SMS, or Email.

Using dashboard, a seller can very easily create and share the payment link with the buyer. By specifying a fixed taka amount, a seller can send a 'Fixed Payment Link' to the buyer as well if he wants to. This will make the payment experience of the user more convenient by allowing swift payments with their bKash numbers.

To celebrate the launch of Dashboard service, merchants are receiving 100 Taka bonus. They will receive this bonus soon after completing a minimum 100 Taka payment for the first time after registering for the bKash business dashboard. This offer will be valid until further announcement.

Purchasing products online has become seamless and cashless for innumerable number of users throughout the country due to bKash payment service. At this moment, anyone of the 57 million bKash users can make seamless payments avoiding cash by scanning QR code or typing merchant number at any of the 260 thousand merchant points across the country.





















