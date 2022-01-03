Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 January, 2022, 6:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash launches dashboard service for online transactions

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

bKash has brought 'Business Dashboard' service for the first time to facilitate seamless transactions among the customers and online-based small and medium entrepreneurs.
By using bKash payment link, entrepreneurs can now receive payment easily through this B2B (Business to Business) service. Other details such as account balance and transaction history can also be viewed from the Business Dashboard.
As a result, the financial management of online-based entrepreneurs will be more dynamic and their business operation will be efficient and affordable.
Sellers using online platforms such as Facebook can now receive payments quickly, easily, and safely with the help of bKash Business Dashboard. Users can also make payments transparently and accurately with the bKash payment link without any extra charge.
To get the payment link through dashboard, entrepreneurs have to sign up or register at https://business.bkash.com/ with their merchant account/personal retail account and an active email account. The 'Payment Link' will be available after the completion of registration which can be used for payments by sharing via messaging platforms, SMS, or Email.
Using dashboard, a seller can very easily create and share the payment link with the buyer. By specifying a fixed taka amount, a seller can send a 'Fixed Payment Link' to the buyer as well if he wants to. This will make the payment experience of the user more convenient by allowing swift payments with their bKash numbers.
To celebrate the launch of Dashboard service, merchants are receiving 100 Taka bonus. They will receive this bonus soon after completing a minimum 100 Taka payment for the first time after registering for the bKash business dashboard. This offer will be valid until further announcement.
Purchasing products online has become seamless and cashless for innumerable number of users throughout the country due to bKash payment service. At this moment, anyone of the 57 million bKash users can make seamless payments avoiding cash by scanning QR code or typing merchant number at any of the 260 thousand merchant points across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Bank Asia partnered with Inpay A/S for remittance payment
Union Bank inaugurates Sagardighi branch
FSIBL launches 4 investment products
Philippine Airlines exits US bankruptcy
India allows BD to use its waterways up to Varanasi: Envoy
ESSAB elects new leadership
3-day tourism fair in Ctg begins Thursday


Latest News
Nearly 24.91 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Bangladesh
Bangladesh receives record $22,070.87m remittance in 2021
Putin, Erdogan vow to improve ties
22 injured in earthquake in China
Launch fire: Another victim succumbs to injury
Govt launches 30-day drive on illegal fishing net use
Stocks start 2022 journey on optimistic note
Fire brings down roof at South Africa parliament
Police will be world standard: Home Minister
Minor girl drowns in Pirojpur pond
Most Read News
French sets fire 874 cars on New Year's Eve
Over 2,500 flights cancelled in US on Saturday
Chattogram port sets record in container handling
2 killed as tractor rams auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
Fire ravages South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town
Technicians are busy repairing their launches to avoid further accidents
Death of lawyer Ayubur Rahman: Lower courts suspend trial proceedings
Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur
Momen writes to Blinken seeking removal of sanctions on RAB
Messi tests positive for Covid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft