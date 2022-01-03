Video
Monday, 3 January, 2022, 6:25 AM
Minister Group’s unveils logo of its e-comm site

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

Minister Group's e-commerce site "e-Raj" unveiled its logo at a glittering ceremony held at the group's head office on Saturday and accordingly customers can buy online any product they need.
Chairman of Indian Ocean Rim Business Forum (IORBF) and D-8CCI, former President of FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) Sheikh Fazle Fahim was present as the Chief Guest on the occasion, says a press release.
President of Bangladesh Association of Call Center and Outsourcing (BACCO) and Managing Director of Digicon Technologies Ltd Wahid Sharif, President of Bangladesh Computer Society (BCS) Mohammad Shahid-ul Monir, Chairman of the Minister Group and Vice-President of the FBCCI MA Razzak Khan Raj were present along with Managing Director Dilruba Tanu and other senior officials of the organization.
Speaking as the chief guest, Sheikh Fazle Fahim said: "As a result of hard work and honesty, the Minister Group has been moving forward smoothly and successfully for the last twenty years. Meanwhile, due to some mistakes in the business model of some companies, the country's e-commerce site has collapsed. We hope that this e-commerce site of the Minister Group will be able to regain the trust of the people in the country market through the business model of e-Raj."
On the occasion, Chairman, Group of Ministers and Vice-President of FBCCI MA Razzak Khan Raj said: "I am going to launch this e-commerce site with that idea. E-Raj's services include fast delivery assurance, a combination of quality electronics and home appliance products. With the cooperation of all the stakeholders we can deliver all our products on this platform.


