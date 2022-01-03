Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 January, 2022, 6:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Business Events

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

Business Events

Business Events

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP (4th from right) flanked among others by Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Professor  Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman of Standard Bank Limited and former president of FBCCI Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, and President of South Asian Federation of Accountants AKM Delwer Hussain, handing over 'Corporate Governance' award on behalf of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB), to Director (Accounts)  of PRAN-RFL Group, Choudhury Atiur Rasul at a ceremony held at the city hotel on Thursday (December, 30 last).


Business Events

Business Events

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP (4th from right) flanked among others by President of South Asian Federation of Accountants AKM Delwer Hussain, handing over the Silver award under Telco category at the ICMAB Best Corporate Award-2020 competition, to Robi Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam at an award ceremony held at the Le Meridien Dhaka, on Thursday (December, 30 last).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Bank Asia partnered with Inpay A/S for remittance payment
Union Bank inaugurates Sagardighi branch
FSIBL launches 4 investment products
Philippine Airlines exits US bankruptcy
India allows BD to use its waterways up to Varanasi: Envoy
ESSAB elects new leadership
3-day tourism fair in Ctg begins Thursday


Latest News
Nearly 24.91 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Bangladesh
Bangladesh receives record $22,070.87m remittance in 2021
Putin, Erdogan vow to improve ties
22 injured in earthquake in China
Launch fire: Another victim succumbs to injury
Govt launches 30-day drive on illegal fishing net use
Stocks start 2022 journey on optimistic note
Fire brings down roof at South Africa parliament
Police will be world standard: Home Minister
Minor girl drowns in Pirojpur pond
Most Read News
French sets fire 874 cars on New Year's Eve
Over 2,500 flights cancelled in US on Saturday
Chattogram port sets record in container handling
2 killed as tractor rams auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
Fire ravages South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town
Technicians are busy repairing their launches to avoid further accidents
Death of lawyer Ayubur Rahman: Lower courts suspend trial proceedings
Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur
Momen writes to Blinken seeking removal of sanctions on RAB
Messi tests positive for Covid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft