Business Events

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP (4th from right) flanked among others by Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman of Standard Bank Limited and former president of FBCCI Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, and President of South Asian Federation of Accountants AKM Delwer Hussain, handing over 'Corporate Governance' award on behalf of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB), to Director (Accounts) of PRAN-RFL Group, Choudhury Atiur Rasul at a ceremony held at the city hotel on Thursday (December, 30 last).Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP (4th from right) flanked among others by President of South Asian Federation of Accountants AKM Delwer Hussain, handing over the Silver award under Telco category at the ICMAB Best Corporate Award-2020 competition, to Robi Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam at an award ceremony held at the Le Meridien Dhaka, on Thursday (December, 30 last).