Tesla recalls 675,000 cars in US, China

PARIS, Jan 2: Tesla has recalled 675,000 cars in the United States and China over issues with the trunk and front hood of two models, raising new questions about the safety of the popular electric vehicle.

Chinese regulators announced the recall of almost 200,000 cars on Friday, hours after some 475,000 Tesla vehicles were flagged in the United States.

The problems with the trunk and hood increase the risk of crashes, according to US and Chinese regulators.

Authorities said the repeated opening and closing of the trunk of the Model 3 can damage a cable for the rearview camera.

An issue with the latch assembly for the front hood of the Model S could cause it to open without warning and obstruct the driver's visibility, according to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). AFP





