Monday, 3 January, 2022, 6:24 AM
Home Business

Stocks jump up as investors welcome New Year with fresh stakes

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Business Correspondent

Indices on both the bourses - the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) jumped up as the investors welcomed the 2022 with fresh stakes on Sunday, the first trading day of the New Year.
The bullish trend on the first day trading indicated that the year might be as good as 2021, when indices touched record highs for most the times.
DSEX, the prime index of DSE jumped up by 96.48 points or 1.42 per cent to two-week high at 6,853. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also jumped 28.05 points to 2,560 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 14.25 points to 1,445 at the close of the trading.
Turnover however slid a bit at Tk 8.94 billion on the DSE, falling slightly by 2.93 per cent over the previous day's tally of Tk 9.21 billion.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) jumped up 388 points to 20,054 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 233 points to 12,046 at the close.


