

Walton starts gas stove exports to Sri Lanka

A programme titled "Inaugural Ceremony: Exporting Walton Gas Stoves to Sri Lanka" was held recently in this regard at Walton Corporate Office in Dhaka. Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Director Nishat Tasnim Shuchi inaugurated the exports as chief guest.

WHIL's Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker and Eva Rezwana Nilu, Walton Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Senior Executive Director SM Zahid Hasan, Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Walton International Business Unit's President Edward Kim, Kitchen Appliances' Chief Business Officer (CBO) Mahfuzur Rahman and Kitchen Appliances' brand manager Fazle Rabbi Khadem were present at that time.

Nishat Tasnim Shuchi said that Walton is bringing fame to Bangladesh with the exports of its various types of international standard products around the globe. Sri Lanka is an important business partner for Walton. Exporting gas stoves to Sri Lanka will facilitate the expansion of Walton's export market there and certainly create another milestone towards Walton's journey of becoming a best global brand in line with its 'Vision: Go Global 2030.'

Edward Kim said that Walton's products gained popularity around the world for its products' varied designs, features and competitive price capability. Walton will export over 1 lakh units of gas stoves to Sri Lanka. Walton's gas stoves will be exported to India next February.

Mahfuzur Rahman said that at present there are more than 22 models of Walton gas stoves in the market with attractive designs and features. In addition, some new models of gas stoves are coming to the market soon.





