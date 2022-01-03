Video
Monday, 3 January, 2022, 6:24 AM
Business

BGMEA, BKMEA form joint-body to fix RMG prices

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Business Correspondent

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem along with leaders of the committees cutting cakes to inaugurate the RMG benchmarking committee at the BGMEA office in the city on Saturday.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have formed a joint committee for benchmarking minimum price and manufacturing cost of RMG products. The 15-member committee headed by BKMEA Vice President Fazlee Shamim Ehsan was formed at a meeting held at the BGMEA office in the city on Saturday after discussing the issue.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan chaired the meeting which was also attended by BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President Miran Ali, Director Asif Ashraf, BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem, Vice President Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, Vice President Md. Akhter Hossain Apurbo, and Director Imran Kader Turjo attended the meeting.
The committee will conduct thorough analysis of the manufacturing cost, cost of inputs and the export price of the finished goods and will attempt to find empirical facts by consulting with wider stakeholders including yarn, fabric, dying, processing, embroidery / embellishment and accessories manufacturers to understand associated costs and their dynamics including the lead-time and its impact on the overall cost of making garments.
The exercise will also include analysis of product specific Standard Minute Value (SMV) along with production processes and techniques, efficiency and other relevant factors in determining minimum price and manufacturing cost of RMG products.
The overall objective is to draw a comprehensive and complex picture of the aggregate manufacturing cost of major garment items and their minimum price justification.
The Committee is expected to submit a detailed report to the Boards of the respective associations within the next three months. The move aims to ensure ethical price from international retailers and brands, and bring an end to unhealthy price competition locally.


