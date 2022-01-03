BGMEA, BKMEA form joint-body to fix RMG prices



BGMEA President Faruque Hassan chaired the meeting which was also attended by BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President Miran Ali, Director Asif Ashraf, BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem, Vice President Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, Vice President Md. Akhter Hossain Apurbo, and Director Imran Kader Turjo attended the meeting.

The committee will conduct thorough analysis of the manufacturing cost, cost of inputs and the export price of the finished goods and will attempt to find empirical facts by consulting with wider stakeholders including yarn, fabric, dying, processing, embroidery / embellishment and accessories manufacturers to understand associated costs and their dynamics including the lead-time and its impact on the overall cost of making garments.

The exercise will also include analysis of product specific Standard Minute Value (SMV) along with production processes and techniques, efficiency and other relevant factors in determining minimum price and manufacturing cost of RMG products.

The overall objective is to draw a comprehensive and complex picture of the aggregate manufacturing cost of major garment items and their minimum price justification.

The Committee is expected to submit a detailed report to the Boards of the respective associations within the next three months. The move aims to ensure ethical price from international retailers and brands, and bring an end to unhealthy price competition locally.













