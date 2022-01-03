Liberation War Corner set up at BSC head office



CHATTOGRAM, Jan 2: The Bangladesh Liberation War Corner has been set up at Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) headquarters at the Port city Chattogram on Sunday as part of celebration on the country's 50 years of independence.State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP has inaugurates the Liberation War Corner as the Chief Guest.The Liberation War Corner highlights the history from the language movement to the Liberation War and the contribution of the freedom fighters.BSC Managing Director Sumon Mahmud Sabbir presided the function, attended by Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, senior officials including BSC Executive Director (Technology), Secretary, General Manager (Administration) and leaders of Officers Welfare Association and CBA were also present at the occasion.Deputy Secretary and General Manager (Administration) Mohammad Ashraful Amin conducted the overall activities of the program including setting up of the Liberation War Corner of BSC.