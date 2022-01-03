‘BD will be $500 billion economy this year’

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said Bangladesh is now a developing country after being graduated from the least developed country status.

The country is moving forward in all sectors of the economy and its growth momentum has been praised all over the world, he said at an event organized by the Economic Relations Division of the ministry of finance to celebrate the country's graduation.

The event was presided over virtually by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the chief guest held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the city.

Kamal said, "It took 19 years for our economy to reach $100 billion size. Now its size is $411 billion and per capita income has increased to $2554. In the next financial year, the economy will reach $$500 billion size."

He said at present the foreign exchange reserves at Bangladesh Bank are around $45 billion and he hoped it would grow to $50 billion by the end of this year.

He said the country make progress at all levels. The rate of education has increased and poverty has decreased. The size of our annual development program has also increased.

The state of the world economy is not good due to Covid, yet Bangladesh is doing well and will make transition to a hunger free high income country by 2030, the finance minister said.

In 2041, Bangladesh will become a happy and prosperous developed country he added.
















