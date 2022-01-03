Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 January, 2022, 6:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘BD will be $500 billion economy this year’

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said Bangladesh is now a developing country after being graduated from the least developed country status.  
The country is moving forward in all sectors of the economy and its growth momentum has been praised all over the world, he said at an event organized by the Economic Relations Division of the ministry of finance to celebrate the country's graduation.
The event was presided over virtually by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the chief guest held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the city.  
Kamal said, "It took 19 years for our economy to reach $100 billion size. Now its size is $411 billion and per capita income has increased to $2554. In the next financial year, the economy will reach $$500 billion size."  
 He said at present the foreign exchange reserves at Bangladesh Bank are around $45 billion and he hoped it would grow to $50 billion by the end of this year.
He said the country make progress at all levels. The rate of education has increased and poverty has decreased. The size of our annual development program has also increased.
The state of the world economy is not good due to Covid, yet Bangladesh is doing well and will make transition to a hunger free high income country by 2030, the finance minister said.
In 2041, Bangladesh will become a happy and prosperous developed country he added.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Bank Asia partnered with Inpay A/S for remittance payment
Union Bank inaugurates Sagardighi branch
FSIBL launches 4 investment products
Philippine Airlines exits US bankruptcy
India allows BD to use its waterways up to Varanasi: Envoy
ESSAB elects new leadership
3-day tourism fair in Ctg begins Thursday


Latest News
Nearly 24.91 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Bangladesh
Bangladesh receives record $22,070.87m remittance in 2021
Putin, Erdogan vow to improve ties
22 injured in earthquake in China
Launch fire: Another victim succumbs to injury
Govt launches 30-day drive on illegal fishing net use
Stocks start 2022 journey on optimistic note
Fire brings down roof at South Africa parliament
Police will be world standard: Home Minister
Minor girl drowns in Pirojpur pond
Most Read News
French sets fire 874 cars on New Year's Eve
Over 2,500 flights cancelled in US on Saturday
Chattogram port sets record in container handling
2 killed as tractor rams auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
Fire ravages South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town
Technicians are busy repairing their launches to avoid further accidents
Death of lawyer Ayubur Rahman: Lower courts suspend trial proceedings
Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur
Momen writes to Blinken seeking removal of sanctions on RAB
Messi tests positive for Covid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft