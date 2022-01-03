Most banks’ operating profits rose in 2021 amid C-19

In the year 2021, operating profits of 18 banks increased as against a fall in operating profit of most banks in 2020 amid the outbreak of covid-19 and imposition of ceiling on lending rate at 9 percent from April1 of the year.

The situation, however, changed in the just concluded year as the central bank continued providing policy relaxation to the scheduled banks, said senior officials of the banks.

Under the policy relaxation, borrowers remained unclassified by paying only 15 per cent of their overdue for the year 2021. Classification of loans reduces banks' operating profits as they have to set aside substantial amounts of provisioning against classified loans..

Besides loan classification-related relaxation, banks managed to reduce their cost of fund substantially in 2021 until the minimum deposit rate was tagged with the inflation rate in August.

The rate was tagged with the inflation for deposits of individuals, pension funds of the government entities or private entities and term deposits of any amount meant for payment of post-retirement benefits. On top of these, business and economic activities rebounded strongly in the second half of 2021, creating business opportunities for the banks.

The country's import spending rose by around 50 per cent against around 20 per cent increase in export earnings year-on-year basis.

Southeast Bank managing director and chief executive officer M Kamal Hossain told The Daily Observer that the banking sector had managed to post higher operating profits in 2021 mainly due to the BB's policy relaxation on loan classification.

The loan classification-related policy relaxation helped banks to keep provision expenses low, Kamal said while the country managed to recover from Covid-induced economic shocks in the just concluded year, he said.

The readymade garment export orders posted a substantial growth and thereby boosting banks businesses Kamal said and hoped a better business year for 2022 if omicron does not pose any major effect.

Sonali Bank managing director and chief executive officer Ataur Rahman Prodhan told The Daily Observer that banks posted higher operating profits in 2021 as Sonali Bank's classification did not increase against a moderate loan recovery.

The bank's lending activities increased also and that's why its operating profit grew, he said adding modernisation and expansion of its services also contributed to the situation, Ataur said.

As per the central bank data, Islami Bank Bangladesh posted the highest, Tk 2,430 crore operating profits in 2021, up by Tk 80 crore from Tk 2,350 crore in the previous year.

In 2021, Pubali Bank made the third highest of Tk 1,150 crore, in operating profits, up by Tk 215 crore on Tk 935 crore in 2020. Of the 18 banks, Rupali Bank was the lone bank posted lower operating profits.

It made Tk 150.2 crore in operating profits against Tk 159 crore in the previous year.

They said banks having operating profits may even incur losses when the final report would be prepared. So, the stock market investors should be cautious in making decisions based on operating profit data, the official said.

Apart from, IBBL, Sonali Bank and Pubali Bank, operating profits of Eastern Bank, Southeast Bank, Premier Bank, Exim Bank, Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Jamuna Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, NCC Bank, NRBC Bank, Union Bank, SBAC Bank, Midland Bank, Mercantile Bank and Meghna Bank increased in 2021.

State-owned Sonali Bank posted the second highest, Tk 2,200 crore, operating profit.







