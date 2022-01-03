RMG exports rise by 28.02pc to $19.90b in H1’22: EPB

Readymade garment (RMG) exports rose by 28.02pc to $19.90 billion in the first half (July-December) of 2021-22 compared to the same period in the last fiscal year.

However, in the month of December, the exports rose by an encouraging 52.57 percent to $4.04 billion compared to the same month last year.

EPB said export performance for the period of July-December FY2021-22, continues to show a remarkable turnaround shelving the grip of the pandemic.

In terms of product category, knitwear exports saw 56.57 percent growth in December, whereas woven garment export increased by 48.17 percent, which means all major categories of clothing had seen similar positive turnaround.

Though export data looks promising, the challenges are also mounting. The price of the raw materials including textile, freight cost, dyes and chemicals prices are at the peak; there are pressure on the price as it did not increase to the extent of cost hike.

Moreover, the new variant of COVID has started a tsunami like impact in our major export markets, and countries are adopting measures to flatten the curve. This may impact the retail industry further affecting new and existing orders, business circles said.

So, the New Year 2022 has actually started with another uncertainty. Through opportunities can clearly be seen through the export trend in past few months, it's difficult to predict the fall out in immediate future.











