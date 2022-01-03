JnU BCL gets new body after 22 months of dissolution

The new committee of Jagannath University (JnU) unit Bangladesh Chhatra League has been announced, around 22 months after it had been dissolved.

Ibrahim Farazi and Akter Hossain have been made president and general secretary of the new committee respectively.

The announcement was made in a press release signed by central BCL President Al Nahian Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee on Saturday.

Farazi is a student of session 2010-11 of History department while Akter of session of 2012-13 of Political Science.

JnU unit BCL committee was dissolved on February 19, 2019, following the clashes of Torik and Russel-led committee on February 3, and on Feb 18 of the same year.












