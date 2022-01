Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurates Chittagong Port Service Jetty

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurates Chittagong Port Service Jetty at Barik Building junction on Sunday. Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Member Mohammad Zafar Alam, Secretary Mohammad Omar Farooq and senior officials of the Ministry of Shipping were present on the occasion. photo: observer