Monday, 3 January, 2022, 6:23 AM
Light in the abyss

Local engineers turn on GK Project’s third main pump

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121

KUSHTIA, Jan 2: Irrigation is critical for crop production in Bangladesh and the heart of most irrigation systems are pumps. There are 15 pumps - three main devices and 12 subsidiaries - in the Ganges-Kobadak Irrigation Project or GK Project - a large surface irrigation system set up by the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on the right bank of the River Ganges - the River Padma in Bangladesh.
The pumps - with a total lifting capacity of 153 cumec - are used to draw water from the Padma through an intake channel to supply it to the fields by gravity canals.
GK, the first major step in Bangladesh to provide supplemental irrigation to traditional rice varieties, covers an area of 197,500 hectares in Kushtia, Chuadanga, Jhenaidaha and Magura districts.
Thirteen upazilas - Kushtia Sadar, Kumarkhali, Khoksa, Mirpur, Bheramara, Chuadanga, Alamdanga, Jhenaidaha, Harinakunda, Shailkupa, Magura Sadar, Sreepur and Daulatpur - are served by the project in two seasons.
However, the project, the largest lift-cum-gravity irrigation system in the country, largely missed its targets - raising food production, cropping intensity; improving cropping patterns and the socio-economic conditions of the farmers.
It is facing multiple setbacks both at the implementation and operational stages like other irrigation projects in Bangladesh. Hundreds of farmers in four districts of the Khulna division have been deprived of irrigation facilities from the project for years. GK is now in the grip of land grabbers, mismanagement, and negligence.
The area of the project is shrinking day by day as land sharks continue to fill up the irrigation canals. Now only 116,000 hectares of land of GK is net irrigable.
Also, as there is no proper drainage system, most of the water supplied from the project is wasted. The system needs to be improved to prevent waterlogging of low lands as well.
The network of canals is not capable enough to distribute water to the entire irrigable area; bank erosion and siltation have markedly reduced their water carrying capacity.
Also, because of the poor canal systems, the pumps are now being used at around 50 per cent of their capacity.
As the canals are not dredged at the right time, it becomes difficult for water to reach land or crops to help growth.
The old system needs to be rehabilitated and new canals need to be set up to increase irrigation coverage by completely using the potential pumping capacity of the project.
Also, demand for irrigation water has been considerably higher than expected. Extracting water from the Padma, the main source of water for the GK Project, becomes difficult in the dry season as the pumps were designed much below the water level. One usually has no choice about the source of the water. However, to make an irrigation system as efficient as possible, the pumps must match the requirements of the water source, distribution system and irrigation equipment. Since farmers of 13 upazilas had been getting diminishing irrigation facilities from GK, many of them started using deep tube wells and pumps to irrigate lands. However, they also used surface water whenever it was available. Meanwhile, the number three main pump of GK, set up in 2005, went out of order on April 19, 2016.    -UNB


