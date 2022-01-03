Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 January, 2022, 6:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

2,000 meters net seized from Halda River

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 2: A mobile court of the district administration in a drive seized 2,800 meters of current net from different point of Halda River under Raozan upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The mobile court led by  Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shahidul Alam conducted the drive at Ramdashat point and Amtuapoint in the river and seized the net.
UNO Shahidul Alam said regular drives will be conducted to protect the only natural fish breeding ground, its dolphin and biodiversity of Bangabandhu Fisheries Heritage Halda River.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
331 arrested for selling drugs
Assistant High Commissioner of India in Chattogram Anindya Banerjee
Newly elected leaders of the Chittagong University Officers Association
JnU BCL gets new body after 22 months of dissolution
Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurates Chittagong Port Service Jetty
Local engineers turn on GK Project’s third main pump
2,000 meters net seized from Halda River
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud with senior journalist leaders


Latest News
Nearly 24.91 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Bangladesh
Bangladesh receives record $22,070.87m remittance in 2021
Putin, Erdogan vow to improve ties
22 injured in earthquake in China
Launch fire: Another victim succumbs to injury
Govt launches 30-day drive on illegal fishing net use
Stocks start 2022 journey on optimistic note
Fire brings down roof at South Africa parliament
Police will be world standard: Home Minister
Minor girl drowns in Pirojpur pond
Most Read News
French sets fire 874 cars on New Year's Eve
Over 2,500 flights cancelled in US on Saturday
Chattogram port sets record in container handling
2 killed as tractor rams auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
Fire ravages South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town
Technicians are busy repairing their launches to avoid further accidents
Death of lawyer Ayubur Rahman: Lower courts suspend trial proceedings
Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur
Momen writes to Blinken seeking removal of sanctions on RAB
Messi tests positive for Covid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft