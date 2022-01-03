2,000 meters net seized from Halda River

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 2: A mobile court of the district administration in a drive seized 2,800 meters of current net from different point of Halda River under Raozan upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The mobile court led by Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shahidul Alam conducted the drive at Ramdashat point and Amtuapoint in the river and seized the net.

UNO Shahidul Alam said regular drives will be conducted to protect the only natural fish breeding ground, its dolphin and biodiversity of Bangabandhu Fisheries Heritage Halda River. -BSS











