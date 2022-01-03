5 RU students get Shaheed Kamaruzzaman stipend

RAJSHAHI, Jan 2: Five insolvent but meritorious students of different departments in Rajshahi University (RU) were given scholarships and reception as recognition to their respective brilliant results they achieved in examinations.

They were given the stipend on behalf of 'Shaheed Kamaruzzaman and Zahanara Foundation' at Senate Building in RU on Sunday.

The recipient students are: Zinnat Mamduha Imu of the Department of History, Samprikta Roy of Law, Anu Khatun of Economics, Azmir Jahan of Psychology and Zahidul Islam of Computer Science and Engineering.

Each of them will get Taka 3,000 per month for the next four years.

Chairman of the foundation and Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton attended and addressed the stipend-giving function as the chief guest with RU Vice Chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar in the chair.

Pro-vice-chancellors Professor Chowdhury Jakaria and Professor Sultan-Ul-islam and Liton's daughter Dr Anika Fariha Jaman Aurna also spoke.












