Global Covid Cases surpass 289 Million, what next?

It is two years since the Covid-19 patient was first identified. By this time, the world has been experiencing the most catastrophic pandemic in the recent history. The pandemic has become a matter of grave concern since the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surged past 289 million, while the death toll from the virus reached 5,440,154. Simultaneously, the new Covid-19 strain Omicron is showing a spike in hospitalization. According to WHO, the number of Covid-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week.



Meanwhile, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed worries about the Omicron and Delta variants of Covid-19--marking the infection as "tsunami" of cases.



However, mentioning the Omicron variant, top officials of the UN health agency cautioned that it is still too early to be reassured by initial data suggesting that it leads to milder disease. Therefore, there is no chance to take the new variant lightly. Unfortunately, 92 out of the WHO's 194 member countries missed a target to vaccinate 40 per cent of their populations by the end of last year. Therefore, director general of WHO urged the member countries to make a "new year's resolution" in order to initiate a campaign to ensure 70 per cent of countries' populations vaccinated--by the beginning of July.



Since the C-19 infection trend in the country is upward, and several government high officials have hinted about re-imposing lockdown, the main concern is the less vaccination rate and country's economy. Along with mortality rate, our economy experienced stagnation during the last lockdown. Country's business, production, import-export and overall economic growth may witness hardship again, if lockdown is implemented again.



However, combating the pandemic demands a multipronged effort. We have seen numerous people to have lost their livelihood during last lockdown. Therefore, if lockdown is re-imposed it must also come with adequate support to the marginalised so that health safety measures can be enforced more effectively. People are indifferent in following health guidelines. A complacent mentality among people following the reduction in infection and death rate from the last wave is noticed everywhere.



We don't know how many more lives will have to be spent to work sense of restraint among people. We urge the authority concerned to keep a sharp eye on global situation so that it can take effective measures before the worst to come. At the same time we call on everyone to strictly follow WHO recommended health guidelines until upper therapeutic measure is available on board.