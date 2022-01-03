Making budget for free sanitary products





About 73% of women suffer from cervical, cervical and urinary tract infections due to mismanagement during menstruation, which can later turn into cancer. The average price of a packet of sanitary pads in Bangladesh varies from 100 to 160 BDT, depending on the institution. Price is not affordable for maximum women. Like other luxury products for girls, these sanitary pads are worth the extra 'pink tax'. If VAT is waived, it is possible to reduce the price of sanitary pads by 40 percent per packet. While the use of pads is 40 to 50 percent in urban areas, the rate is only 12 to 15 percent in the whole country. The removal of high tax rates on raw materials for sanitary pads is not expected to have a major impact on the overall revenue of the government. According to the Baseline Survey, 41 percent of girls are absent from school or college during menstruation. Scotland has passed a bill that has made period products such as tampons and pads free to all who need them. Bangladesh Govt. should invest money or make a budget for sanitary products, without maintaining hygiene, women are not safe for health. Government should take proper steps for using sanitary products for all menstrual women by providing free sanitary pads.



Ashikujaman Syed

