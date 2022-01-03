Socio-economic reintegration of returnee migrants

Beside the financial or referral services, government through Wage Earners Welfare Board (WEWB) regularly provides some welfare services or aids as social protection support to migrant families as well as returnee migrants. The statistics of WEWB revealed that, it did some excellent job during the pandemic; however, the information regarding access to welfare services reached few. Though thousands of people returned and died, often some of them receive some.



For example, up to September 2021, WEWB disbursed 10.2 million taka as financial aids among 126 sick migrants. It was 231 and 21 million BDT in 2020. Similarly, it disbursed death compensation and recover benefits/ dues for 669 deceased migrants' worker with the amount of BDT 501 million. However, since 1977, it served 20,476 deceased migrant families in total. In addition, WEWB spends taka 101.50 million as transportation and burial cost for 2,900 deceased migrant workers in 2021 (up to September 2021) whereas the number was 42,378 since 1993.



Returnees' reintegration: What require and how to execute



To ensure maximum coverage, and monitor the effectiveness of the reintegration services for the returnee migrant workers, it is essential to collect, collate and storage of database of returnee migrant workers synchronizing with national database, and make the database accessible by government institutions as well as by selected service providers.



In broader sense, returnees required two types of support for their reintegration: social and economic. The Social reintegration could widely cover individual (returnee migrants as well as Diaspora) counselling, family counselling, trauma counselling, referral services to access support services and community sensitization. On the other hand, economic reintegration covers: financial literacy, orientation or training on: current labour market and business trends, enterprise development, orientation on product and services, marketing and sales management, followed by support services: access to institutional services including recognition of prior learning (RPL), job linkage or placement, access to welfare supports, and others as per need.



Apart from the overseas workers reintegration, it is essential to deem Diaspora as well within the services. However, ensuring the successful reintegration of migrant workers and Diasporas- maintaining database is a must thing to do. Recently government took the initiatives to create database of returnee migrants as well as diasporas, however it is practicing ambiguously. It is estimated that approximately 120 million Bangladeshi spread over 140 countries either as contractual overseas worker or as immigrant; however WEWB completed registration of 81,789 diasporas since 2017. Government embedded the reintegration program for returnees and diasporas within the Overseas Employment and Expatriate Welfare Policy 2016 and its action plan, however many other things should require to be considered:



i) Integrated and comprehensive database of returnee and Diaspora is required, which could be accessible by DEMO or BMET, Immigration department, Passport department, Wage Earners Welfare Board (WEWB), Technical Education board, or National Skill Development Authority (NSDA), Expatriate Help Desk of BD Police, Social welfare department, Labor ministry, local government ministry, women and child affairs ministry and so on.

ii) It requires to set-up one stop service centre at Upazila level to provide all support services and information.

iii) More budgets should allocate from government exchequer for welfare and support services both at local level and Bangladeshi mission abroad.

iv) Health ministry and line departments at district level should be mobilize to provide psychosocial counselling and emergency health support to returnees.

v) The Probashi Kallayan Bank (PKB) should extend its services (including remittance transfer, cash transaction, attractive savings and loan schemes) at sub-district level with adequate resources and manpower.

vi) Special social security program should plan and implement to serve disadvantaged returnees, including the legal aid and financial aid support.

vii) Integrate returnee migrants as beneficiaries under Recovery and Advancement of Informal Sector Employment (RAISE) project as well as SEIP project of PKSF, BSEP, B-SkillFUL, Sudokkho etc. to receive skill or enterprise development training.

viii) For enterprise development, licensing authority should treat returnees in fair ways to provide hassle free services.

ix) Strengthening the local government institutions including Union Parishad and its UDC to extend its services for returnee reintegration.

x) Create benign environment for diaspora to invest in small and medium industries.



Apart from this, good practices of different institutions and projects may adopt and practice for the effective reintegration of the returnees. Different government institutions and departments have the potentiality to render the mentioned activities accessible to returnees, which require setting effective and efficient coordination mechanism and strategies. However, the successful reintegration starts from the wise and effective utilization of remittances, skills and leadership development with knowledge and effective communication--on which area the government and CSOs has the opportunity to work together.

