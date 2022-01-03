

Backdrop and components of training at academy



Initially, the ICS was manned by the British though later qualified Indians were allowed entry into this "heaven-born" service that became an elite cadre of administrators. They were rigorously trained and generally rendered competent and skilful service in the fulfilment of the imperial-colonial mission of the British Raj. In tune with the temper of a colonial-imperial rule, the members of ICS usually performed regulatory functions in relation to Civil and Revenue administration of the colonial government.



Thus, the members of the ICS worked in the districts of British India as head of civil administration. They usually performed the duties of Collector (of revenues) and District Magistrate, dispensing justice for maintaining law and order at that level. The exciting evolution of the civil service during the British rule is masterfully traced and analyzed in Phillip Woodruff's volumes : "The men who ruled India : The Founders, the Guardians" (1965 Jonathan Cape).



The days of the ICS of British Colonial brand closed with the end of the Raj in 1947 as the sub-continent was partitioned and India and Pakistan emerged as independent states. However, both the dominions continued largely to maintain the pre-1947 structures of administration in the sub-continent, along with the elite cadre of top civil service on the model of the erstwhile ICS.



Thus, India since 1947 has been maintaining the elite Indian Administrative Service (IAS) which in essence continue to follow the tradition and ways of the ICS. The members of the IAS are centrally recruited, controlled and coordinated. They are assigned to the provinces (states) and alternate in serving the provincial and central governments.



Post-1947 Pakistan had its own cadre of elite civil servants in the Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) which existed in the original form until the dismemberment of Pakistan in 1971, when its Eastern Wing (East Pakistan, East Bengal) was emancipated through a sanguinary war of liberation to form the sovereign, independent state of Bangladesh. However, it appears that neither in post-1971 Pakistan, nor in independent Bangladesh the non-integrated and discrete attempts at "reforming" and restructuring the civil services achieved reasonable and realistic success by successive regimes to fabricate arrangements each thought suited to its dated purposes.



As it was in the territories now constituting Bangladesh (part of Bengal of British Raj until 1947 and of Pakistan, as its eastern province until 1971) were fully exposed to and thoroughly familiar with the Raj-style of administration with its inevitable layers of elite Civil Service. Until 1947 the elites were the ICS officers who manned the field posts of Sub-Divisional Officers-cum-Magistrates, Collectors-cum-District Magistrates and the staff positions of provincial Secretaries and Chief Secretary. From 1947 to 1971 the elites in the bureaucracy were manifest in the members of the Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP).



They held the top posts in sub-divisions, districts and the secretariat. There were other specialized elite services. These included the Pakistan Foreign Service, Police Service, Audit and Accounts, Taxation, Customs and Excise, Military Accounts, Secretariat and Postal Services and Land Cantonment Executive Services etc. The elite in each segment constituted the faster moving stream of administrative officials. Elitism permeated every sub-sector. It was, however, most clearly reflected in the elite of the elites-the CSP.



The elite civil services, with their continuous inheritance from the days of British Raj, displayed distinctive characteristic features. These related to recruitment structure, stratification, training and ethos.



Elitism was woven into the system from the very process of recruitment. As in British and post-British India, so also in Pakistan (1947-71) recruitment to the elite cadres was through an open, competitive, nation-wide examination of eligible graduates in the age-bracket 21-25. No barrier of caste, creed or gender existed. However, to ensure parity between the more populous eastern wing (East Bengal, later Bangladesh) and the western part there was provision of an equal quota for easterners beyond the first 20 per cent reserved for those who qualified on merit, irrespective of their geographical origin.



The rigorous examination was conducted by independent, Central Public Service Commission, whose position as a neutral and self-controlling body was constitutionally guaranteed. The examinations and grading were regarded as just and fair. Appointments were made to various services to those who competed successfully for the number of vacancies available each year in every cadre.



After recruitment, members of all the elite cadre services were exposed to thorough, intensive and rigorous training for two years, the second one on-the-job. The first year's training were imparted to the members of the Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) and the Pakistan Foreign Service (PFS) at the Civil Service Academy in Lahore. The training included courses in Development Economics, Public Administration, Islamiat, Horse-riding, Driving and Protocol for members of both cadres. In addition, the CSPs had to undergo courses in civil and criminal law, including the Penal Code, Criminal and Civil procedure courts, land revenue laws and evidence act. The members of the PFS took courses in International Relations and International Law and diplomacy.



Other specialised services were imparted mainly training in job-specific subject by teams of experienced and trained trainers in their respective Training Academies and Institutions such as the Finance Services Academy at Walton, Lahore, the Police Service Academy at Sardah in erstwhile East Pakistan and the Central Secretariat Service Training Institute in Karachi etc.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelly, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former teachnocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, Died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being

published regularly as "The Symphony

of Our Times"



