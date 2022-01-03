

In search of the most convincing rule of law



As rightly pointed out by Joseph Raj, the rule of law is like the sharpness of a knife through which one can cut the vegetables easily and murder a human being easily as well.



The thoughts or ideology on rule of law are not similar and constant. Different scholars and philosophers perceived rule of law differently. In my opinion, even if someone is a renowned, world-class scholar, one cannot guarantee that his thoughts on a particular theory or idea are the most absolute or flawless. One cannot also strongly argue that there cannot be any better ideology coming in the future.



Although there are variances in viewing rule of law, every scholar fully agrees that rule of law aims to avoid arbitrary Govt. According to Joseph Raj, arbitrary action is an action that is indifferent to the reasons for or against it. As the concept of rule of law is abstract and broad, I will try to describe the accounts of rule of law which I found most convincing to me.



Fallon set out five important elements by which the rule of law can be easily understandable to us. The first element is the capacity of legal rules, standards, and principles to guide people in the conduct of their affairs.



Laws are enacted for the people, so it is expected that everyone understands the essence of law and must comply with them. Secondly, Fallon is saying, the law must be effective. A state may have significant laws, but the absence of effective implementation of those laws denotes that there is no rule of law.



People should be ruled by the law and obey it. Thirdly Fallon argues that to facilitate planning and coordinated action over time, the law must be stable. Laws should not be changed in short order. If there is no stability, there is no rule of law.



Fourthly, the law must be equally applicable to everyone. Fallon argues that everyone is under the law; no one is above the law. So, the law should rule officials, including judges as well as ordinary citizens.



Lastly, Fallon referred to the instrumentalities of impartial justice. Courts should be available to enforce the law and should employ fair procedures. These are five major elements that must be fulfilled if one claims to have a rule of law in a state. I reckon these elements are soul pillars which sets the foundation of rule of law. We get the dos and don'ts from Fallon's theory on rule of law.



Again Joseph Raj also echoed with Professor Fallon almost in the same fashion. However, Raj added that laws must be publicly available. According to him, laws are made for all people to the same extent. Even if someone is not of a law background or profession, the law is equally applicable for him also. So, easy access to the laws must be there.



In addition, Raj raised a very crucial element of the law, he said that general rules and standards of law must come into force from the day when Govt. certifies it as a law, not before that. Save as otherwise, it will be unfair to take the law into account. So Raj is saying, laws should be applied prospectively not retrospectively.



Furthermore, Fullers' eight principles of legality is another popular account to understand rule of law. As some of the principles are already mentioned earlier in Fallon and Raj's theory I will describe the unspoken characteristics. At one point, Fuller expressed that the laws must not be conflicting with one another.



If there appears a situation where abiding by a particular law becomes a violation of other laws, then there will be chaos, mismanagement. So the coherence among the laws is of utmost importance.



On another point, Fuller argued laws must not demand actions that are impossible for its subjects of the law to perform. This is an important characteristic as far as the rule of law is concerned. Laws must be updated and drafted as per the situation demands.



I don't support the originalist conception. Because I believe, by the period, the situation changes and thereby demands amendment in laws. So the laws must be amended accordingly. And lastly Fuller mentioned that officials must act and decide based on and under the law which is congruence between the law and official actions.



As I previously mentioned, rule of law is a vague and abstract subject matter. Some of the professors and scholars shared their important views to interpret this ideal as much as possible.



But, none of the theories are absolute and constant. So, I tried to merge the elements set out by some of the most accepted and popular accounts and make the understanding as convincing as possible.



As time passes by, new conceptions regarding rule of law have also been substantially increased. Who knows, perhaps more compelling accounts on rule of law are on their way.

Nadim Zawad Akil, Student of Law, North South University (NSU)

















