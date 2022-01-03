Video
GPA 5-holder Safia dies before her SSC result

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 2: Safia Silvi Mamata died before her SSC result. She has obtained GPA-5, with A+ in all subjects. She passed away after three days of SSC Exam-2021.
After knowing her bright result on Thursday, a bewailing scene appeared in her family. "I did not see her result, hence I would get hurt. Her head teacher came with her result. Today all were supposed to be cheerful, Neighbours were supposed to be fed sweet," said her tearful mother Mariam Khatun.
Safia appeared in the SSC Exam-2021 from Suffix Pre-Cadet Kindergarten at Madariganj. Her exam began on November 14. She fell sick on November 11. On the next day (November 12) she was texted gastric ulcer in a Bhabaniganj clinic. On November 17, she was brought to Islami Bank hospital in Rajshahi. But there was no doctor in the hospital as it was Friday. So she was taken to Daleview Clinic, and then to Popular. Later she was taken to Al-Arafa from Popular. And from Al-Arafa she was taken again to Islami Bank Medical College Hospital, where she was tested appendicitis. And her family was asked to operate the appendix after one and half a months.
Her appendix was operated on November 25. After releasing from operation theatre, she developed tough breathing. In a critical condition, she was admitted to ICU. Later she breathed her last at 12:50 am.
"I asked her not to appear in exam taking so trouble. But she did appear," Mariam Khatun added.
Her Father Shafiqul Islam said, "Safia was our only child. She was meritorious."



