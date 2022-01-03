National Social Service Day observed in dists



A discussion going on at Tangail Shahid Sriti Poura Uddan in the town on Sunday to mark the National Social Service Day-2022. photo: observer

The theme of the day this year is 'Mujib Borsho er Sofolota, Ghorei Paben Sokol Vata.'

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Kishoreganj, Joypurhat, Manikganj, Pirojpur, Rajbari and Tangail.

KISHOREGANJ: On this occasion, the district administration and Social Service Department jointly organized a discussion meeting at the Sarkari Shishu Paribar (Balika) auditorium in the town.

Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as chief guest while Deputy Director (DD) of Social Service Department Md Kamruzzaman Khan presided over the meeting.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, Additional District Magistrate Farzana Khanam, Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Administration) Mustak Sarker, Jail Superintend Bazlur Rashid, District Mohila Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Bilkis Begum and Assistant Director (AD) of Social Service Department Md Shahidullah, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Later, a cultural programme was arranged there.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

The district administration and Department of Social Service jointly organized a discussion meeting in the conference room of Sadar Upazila Parishad office in the town at noon.

Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam was present as chief guest while DD of Department of Social Service Imam Hasim presided over the meeting.

Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, ASP (Administration) Md Tariqul Islam, District AL GS Md Zakir Hossain Mandol, District Fisheries Officer Sarder Mahi Uddin, GS of Joypurhat Library and Club Raja Chowdhury, and District Community Policing Committee Member Secretary Nandalal Parshi, among others, were also present at the programme.

Later, blankets were distributed among cold-hit destitute people in the district to mark the day.

MANIKGANJ: In this connection, financial assistance was given to 157 people in different categories in the DC office conference room in the district town.

Department of Social Service organized the distribution programme at noon.

A total 75 patients of various diseases including cancer received Tk 50,000 each while 82 people got Tk 5,74,000 in different categories at that time.

Manikganj DC Muhammad Abdul Latif was present as chief guest while DD of District Department of Social Service Joardar Mohammad Mahiuddin presided over the programme.

ADC (General) Sanwarul Haque, Senior ASP Nasir Mallick, GS of District Diabetic Association Sultanul Azam Khan Apple, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Israfil Hossain, Garhpara Union Parishad Chairman Afsar Uddin Sarker, AD of District Social Service Office Abdul Baten and Sadar Upazila Social Service Officer Lavli Akhter, among others, were also present during the distribution.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the district administration and Department of Social Service organized a discussion meeting in the DC office conference room in the town in the morning.

Pirojpur DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was present as chief guest while DD of District Social Service Office Md Iqbal Kabir presided over the meeting.

ADC (General) Chowdhury Rowshan Islam, ASP (Crime and Administration) Mollah Azad Hossain and CS Dr Hasanat Yousuf Zaki attended the programme as special guests.

The speakers in their speech said Department of Social Service has been implementing mentionable welfare activities for betterment of marginal and disadvantage, poor people across the district to build a finically discrimination free society for long.

Journalist Ziaul Ahsan, AD of District Social Service Office Ibrahim Khalil, Probation Officer Zakir Hossain Hawlader and NGO activist Ujjal Kumar Dutta, among others, also spoke at the programme.

RAJBARI: On this occasion, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.

Rajbari DC Dilsad Begum was present as chief guest while DD of Department of Social Service Rubaiyat Mohammad Ferdaus presided over the meeting.

Zila Parishad Chairman Fakir Abdul Jabber and SP MM Shakiluj Zaman attended the programme as special guests.

District CS Dr Mohammad Ibrahim Titon, Disability Affairs Officer Fatimatuj Zohora, and Rajbari RUS NGO Executive Md Lutfar Rahman Labu, among others, were also present at the programme.

Later, a prize giving ceremony was held there.

TANGAIL: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

The programmes include bringing out a rally, holding discussion meeting, distribution programme and cultural function.

A rally was brought out in the morning, and it ended after parading main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Tangail Shahid Sriti Poura Uddan in the town.

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzak was present as chief guest while Tangail DC Dr Md Ataul Goni presided over the meeting.

Md Sanowar Hossain, MP, from Tangail-5 constituency, Advocate Joaherul Islam, MP, from Tangail-8 constituency, Zila Parishad Chairman Freedom Fighter Fazlul Rahman Khan Faruque, SP Sarker Md Kaisar, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Shahjahan Ansari and Tangail Municipality Mayor SM Sirajul Haque Alamgir, among others, were also present at the programme.

DD of District Social Service Office Md Shah Alam moderated the session.







National Social Service Day-2022 was observed under the initiative of Social Welfare Ministry across the country on Sunday.The theme of the day this year is 'Mujib Borsho er Sofolota, Ghorei Paben Sokol Vata.'To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Kishoreganj, Joypurhat, Manikganj, Pirojpur, Rajbari and Tangail.KISHOREGANJ: On this occasion, the district administration and Social Service Department jointly organized a discussion meeting at the Sarkari Shishu Paribar (Balika) auditorium in the town.Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as chief guest while Deputy Director (DD) of Social Service Department Md Kamruzzaman Khan presided over the meeting.District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, Additional District Magistrate Farzana Khanam, Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Administration) Mustak Sarker, Jail Superintend Bazlur Rashid, District Mohila Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Bilkis Begum and Assistant Director (AD) of Social Service Department Md Shahidullah, among others, also spoke on the occasion.Later, a cultural programme was arranged there.JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.The district administration and Department of Social Service jointly organized a discussion meeting in the conference room of Sadar Upazila Parishad office in the town at noon.Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam was present as chief guest while DD of Department of Social Service Imam Hasim presided over the meeting.Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, ASP (Administration) Md Tariqul Islam, District AL GS Md Zakir Hossain Mandol, District Fisheries Officer Sarder Mahi Uddin, GS of Joypurhat Library and Club Raja Chowdhury, and District Community Policing Committee Member Secretary Nandalal Parshi, among others, were also present at the programme.Later, blankets were distributed among cold-hit destitute people in the district to mark the day.MANIKGANJ: In this connection, financial assistance was given to 157 people in different categories in the DC office conference room in the district town.Department of Social Service organized the distribution programme at noon.A total 75 patients of various diseases including cancer received Tk 50,000 each while 82 people got Tk 5,74,000 in different categories at that time.Manikganj DC Muhammad Abdul Latif was present as chief guest while DD of District Department of Social Service Joardar Mohammad Mahiuddin presided over the programme.ADC (General) Sanwarul Haque, Senior ASP Nasir Mallick, GS of District Diabetic Association Sultanul Azam Khan Apple, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Israfil Hossain, Garhpara Union Parishad Chairman Afsar Uddin Sarker, AD of District Social Service Office Abdul Baten and Sadar Upazila Social Service Officer Lavli Akhter, among others, were also present during the distribution.PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the district administration and Department of Social Service organized a discussion meeting in the DC office conference room in the town in the morning.Pirojpur DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was present as chief guest while DD of District Social Service Office Md Iqbal Kabir presided over the meeting.ADC (General) Chowdhury Rowshan Islam, ASP (Crime and Administration) Mollah Azad Hossain and CS Dr Hasanat Yousuf Zaki attended the programme as special guests.The speakers in their speech said Department of Social Service has been implementing mentionable welfare activities for betterment of marginal and disadvantage, poor people across the district to build a finically discrimination free society for long.Journalist Ziaul Ahsan, AD of District Social Service Office Ibrahim Khalil, Probation Officer Zakir Hossain Hawlader and NGO activist Ujjal Kumar Dutta, among others, also spoke at the programme.RAJBARI: On this occasion, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.Rajbari DC Dilsad Begum was present as chief guest while DD of Department of Social Service Rubaiyat Mohammad Ferdaus presided over the meeting.Zila Parishad Chairman Fakir Abdul Jabber and SP MM Shakiluj Zaman attended the programme as special guests.District CS Dr Mohammad Ibrahim Titon, Disability Affairs Officer Fatimatuj Zohora, and Rajbari RUS NGO Executive Md Lutfar Rahman Labu, among others, were also present at the programme.Later, a prize giving ceremony was held there.TANGAIL: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.The programmes include bringing out a rally, holding discussion meeting, distribution programme and cultural function.A rally was brought out in the morning, and it ended after parading main streets in the town.Later, a discussion meeting was held at Tangail Shahid Sriti Poura Uddan in the town.Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzak was present as chief guest while Tangail DC Dr Md Ataul Goni presided over the meeting.Md Sanowar Hossain, MP, from Tangail-5 constituency, Advocate Joaherul Islam, MP, from Tangail-8 constituency, Zila Parishad Chairman Freedom Fighter Fazlul Rahman Khan Faruque, SP Sarker Md Kaisar, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Shahjahan Ansari and Tangail Municipality Mayor SM Sirajul Haque Alamgir, among others, were also present at the programme.DD of District Social Service Office Md Shah Alam moderated the session.