Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 January, 2022, 6:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

National Social Service Day observed in dists

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Our Correspondents

A discussion going on at Tangail Shahid Sriti Poura Uddan in the town on Sunday to mark the National Social Service Day-2022. photo: observer

A discussion going on at Tangail Shahid Sriti Poura Uddan in the town on Sunday to mark the National Social Service Day-2022. photo: observer

National Social Service Day-2022 was observed under the initiative of Social Welfare Ministry across the country on Sunday.
The theme of the day this year is 'Mujib Borsho er Sofolota, Ghorei Paben Sokol Vata.'
To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Kishoreganj, Joypurhat, Manikganj, Pirojpur, Rajbari and Tangail.
KISHOREGANJ: On this occasion, the district administration and Social Service Department jointly organized a discussion meeting at the Sarkari Shishu Paribar (Balika) auditorium in the town.
Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as chief guest while Deputy Director (DD) of Social Service Department Md Kamruzzaman Khan presided over the meeting.
District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, Additional District Magistrate Farzana Khanam, Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Administration) Mustak Sarker, Jail Superintend Bazlur Rashid, District Mohila Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Bilkis Begum and Assistant Director (AD) of Social Service Department Md Shahidullah, among others, also spoke on the occasion.
Later, a cultural programme was arranged there.
JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.
The district administration and Department of Social Service jointly organized a discussion meeting in the conference room of Sadar Upazila Parishad office in the town at noon.
Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam was present as chief guest while DD of Department of Social Service Imam Hasim presided over the meeting.
Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, ASP (Administration) Md Tariqul Islam, District AL GS Md Zakir Hossain Mandol, District Fisheries Officer Sarder Mahi Uddin, GS of Joypurhat Library and Club Raja Chowdhury, and District Community Policing Committee Member Secretary Nandalal Parshi, among others, were also present at the programme.    
Later, blankets were distributed among cold-hit destitute people in the district to mark the day.
MANIKGANJ: In this connection, financial assistance was given to 157 people in different categories in the DC office conference room in the district town.
Department of Social Service organized the distribution programme at noon.
A total 75 patients of various diseases including cancer received Tk 50,000 each while 82 people got Tk 5,74,000 in different categories at that time.
Manikganj DC Muhammad Abdul Latif was present as chief guest while DD of District Department of Social Service Joardar Mohammad Mahiuddin presided over the programme.   
ADC (General) Sanwarul Haque, Senior ASP Nasir Mallick, GS of District Diabetic Association Sultanul Azam Khan Apple, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Israfil Hossain, Garhpara Union Parishad Chairman Afsar Uddin Sarker, AD of District Social Service Office Abdul Baten and Sadar Upazila Social Service Officer Lavli Akhter, among others, were also present during the distribution.   
PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the district administration and Department of Social Service organized a discussion meeting in the DC office conference room in the town in the morning.
 Pirojpur DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was present as chief guest while DD of District Social Service Office Md Iqbal Kabir presided over the meeting.
ADC (General) Chowdhury Rowshan Islam, ASP (Crime and Administration) Mollah Azad Hossain and CS Dr Hasanat Yousuf Zaki attended the programme as special guests.
The speakers in their speech said Department of Social Service has been implementing mentionable welfare activities for betterment of marginal and disadvantage, poor people across the district to build a finically discrimination free society for long.
Journalist Ziaul Ahsan, AD of District Social Service Office Ibrahim Khalil, Probation Officer Zakir Hossain Hawlader and NGO activist Ujjal Kumar Dutta, among others, also spoke at the programme.
RAJBARI: On this occasion, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.
Rajbari DC Dilsad Begum was present as chief guest while DD of Department of Social Service Rubaiyat Mohammad Ferdaus presided over the meeting.
 Zila Parishad Chairman Fakir Abdul Jabber and SP MM Shakiluj Zaman attended the programme as special guests.
District CS Dr Mohammad Ibrahim Titon, Disability Affairs Officer Fatimatuj Zohora, and Rajbari RUS NGO Executive Md Lutfar Rahman Labu, among others, were also present at the programme.     
Later, a prize giving ceremony was held there.
TANGAIL: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.
The programmes include bringing out a rally, holding discussion meeting, distribution programme and cultural function.
A rally was brought out in the morning, and it ended after parading main streets in the town.
Later, a discussion meeting was held at Tangail Shahid Sriti Poura Uddan in the town.
Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzak was present as chief guest while Tangail DC Dr Md Ataul Goni presided over the meeting.
Md Sanowar Hossain, MP, from Tangail-5 constituency, Advocate Joaherul Islam, MP, from Tangail-8 constituency, Zila Parishad Chairman Freedom Fighter Fazlul Rahman Khan Faruque, SP Sarker Md Kaisar, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Shahjahan Ansari and Tangail Municipality Mayor SM Sirajul Haque Alamgir, among others, were also present at the programme.
DD of District Social Service Office Md Shah Alam moderated the        session.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GPA 5-holder Safia dies before her SSC result
National Social Service Day observed in dists
Families seek govt intervention for their return
Farmer ‘beaten to death’ at Betagi
Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur
JKKNIU students’ mess catches fire
Some of the cold-hit people who were given blankets on Ekhtiarpur High School
Three killed in road mishaps in 2 dists


Latest News
Nearly 24.91 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Bangladesh
Bangladesh receives record $22,070.87m remittance in 2021
Putin, Erdogan vow to improve ties
22 injured in earthquake in China
Launch fire: Another victim succumbs to injury
Govt launches 30-day drive on illegal fishing net use
Stocks start 2022 journey on optimistic note
Fire brings down roof at South Africa parliament
Police will be world standard: Home Minister
Minor girl drowns in Pirojpur pond
Most Read News
French sets fire 874 cars on New Year's Eve
Over 2,500 flights cancelled in US on Saturday
Chattogram port sets record in container handling
2 killed as tractor rams auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
Fire ravages South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town
Technicians are busy repairing their launches to avoid further accidents
Death of lawyer Ayubur Rahman: Lower courts suspend trial proceedings
Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur
Momen writes to Blinken seeking removal of sanctions on RAB
Messi tests positive for Covid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft