Monday, 3 January, 2022, 6:21 AM
Home Countryside

20 Fishermen Abducted By Pirates Now Under Indian Police Custody

Families seek govt intervention for their return

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Our Correspondent

Some of the 20 fishermen who cannot return home from India due to legal complications. photo: observer

CHAR FASSN, BHOLA, Jan 2: The families of fishermen who were abducted by pirates and later on rescued by Indian fishers six days back, are getting no option to bring them back. Due to legal complications, they cannot return home.
A total of 20 sea fishers of Char Fasson Upazila under Bhola District were caught by pirates. Later on they were rescued by Indian fishermen. The 20 fishermen are now under the custody of Indian police in Orissa.
In this situation, their families sought intervention from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their return.
These fishers went to sea with Allahr Dan fishing trawler. Chief fisher Nurul Islam's son Monir Hossain said, they went to sea on December 6 from Betuaghat Fishing Station of Char Fasson; after two days, contact with them became disrupted; on December 20, pirates contacted with Betuaghat Warehouse Owner Kashem Military over a Teletalk number and demanded ransom of Tk 1.5 lakh. According to their demand, Tk 70,000 were paid to the pirates through rocket service. But for the remaining money, pirates became angry and damaged the trawler engine and floated them on the sea current at late night. Their mobile phones, fuels and food items were taken away. The trawler boarding them got floated for one week and reached near Paradip Sea Police Station (PS) on December 27. Indian fishermen rescued them and handed them over to Paradip PS in Orissa State. Then a news was run by a Hindi TV Channel of India about these ill-fated fishers. Seeing this news, their families became confirmed about their existence. Also the families got the news from Manika Cost Guard Station in Char Fasson.
Now their families are passing days with uncertainty about getting the fishermen back from India. Monir Hossain said, "My father Nurul Islam has talked with me over mobile phone. But we don't know how we can bring them back. We have applied to Indian High Commission in Bangladesh in this connection. Now we want effective cooperation from the Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh."
The other 19 fishermen are: Miraj, Motasin Majhi and Mobashar
of  Khodezabag Village, Sohel, Ripon, Billal, Sabuj and Jamal of Char Kacchapia Village, Noor Islam, Motasin, Abu Jaher, Soleman, Hanif and Salauddin of Dakkhin Fason Village, Delwar and  Salauddin of Char Manika, Mostafiz of Omarpur Village, Harun of Aligaon Village and Nurul Islam Majhi of Jinnagarh Village.


