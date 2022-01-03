Video
Home Countryside

Farmer ‘beaten to death’ at Betagi

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Our Correspondent

BETAGI, BARGUNA, Jan 2: A farmer was allegedly beaten to death by his rivals in Betagi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Dholu Mridha, 80, son of late Mozaffar Mridha, was a resident of Dakshin Bholanathpur Village under Betagi Union in the upazila.
The deceased's family sources said Dholu Mridha along with his son Hasan, 16, went to cut paddy at a disputed field in the area in the morning. At that time, an altercation took place in between Dholu and some other villagers.
As a sequel to it, Rafiq Mallick, Rohan and Rimi Begum started hacking him with a sharp weapon, leaving him dead on the spot. Dholu Mridha's son Hasan was also injured as he tried to save his father.
Being informed, police recovered the body from Betagi Upazila Health Complex at around 10:30am and sent it to Barguna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The body bore no injury marks, said police.
Physician of Betagi Upazila Health Complex Dr Md Farhad Hossain said Dholu Mridha might have died of heart failure.
Officer-in-Charge of Betagi Police Station Md Shah Alam Hawlader confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.


