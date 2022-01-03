Video
Monday, 3 January, 2022
Countryside

Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

JAMALPUR, Jan 2: Police recovered the slaughtered bodies of a woman and her daughter from a house at Gobindapur in Melandah Upazila of Jamalpur District on Saturday night.
The deceased were identified as Joyful Begum, 55, wife of late Akmal Hossain, and her daughter Shawpna Begum, 25.
Joyful used to live with her daughter, who got divorced from her husband, at the house, said Officer-in-Charge of Melandah Police Station MM Moynul Islam.
Neighbours and relatives found their slaughtered bodies breaking open the door in the evening and informed police.


