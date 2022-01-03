JKKNIU students’ mess catches fire

MYMENSINGH, Jan 2: A fire broke out in a student mess adjacent to Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University (JKKNIU) in the district on Saturday at 5 am.

The mess, Sufia Aziz Villa, is located along Trishal Bazar Road.

The fire was brought under control in over half an hour long effort by Trishal Fire Service, university students and locals. No casualty was reported. But students' furniture, necessary papers and other accessories were burnt into ash.

According to fire service and eyewitness sources, the fire got ignited due to a short circuit in the electrical pole near the mess.

After the incident, students gathered in front of the VC Bungalow on at 8:30 am and demanded opening of halls.

The administration did not take any action despite talking about the insecurity of these messes in different times, they added.

University proctor, student advisor and hall provost were present at that time. They expressed sympathy to the fire victims.

But despite assurance, students are continuing their movement.














