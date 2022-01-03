Three killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Three people including a policeman have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Barishal and Mymensingh, on Saturday.

BARISHAL: Two people including a policeman have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in the district on Saturday.

A policeman was killed and another injured in a road accident on the Payra Bridge adjacent to Barishal-Patuakhali Highway at noon.

The deceased was identified as Shakhawat Mridha, son of Salam Mridha of Hizaltala area under Bandar PS in Sadar Upazila of Barishal. He was posted at Bhola as a constable.

The injured is Md Rafique, a relative of Shakhawat Mridha.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patuakhali's Dumki Police Station (PS) Mehedi Hasan said Shakhawat along with Rafique was heading to Patuakhali at noon riding by a motorcycle.

A truck hit the motorcycle in Lebukhali area near Payra Bridge Toll Plaza on the Barishal-Patuakhali Highway at around 1pm, leaving both the cop and pillion rider Rafique seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where Shakhawat Mridha succumbed to his injuries at around 2pm while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police from Barishal's Kotwali PS recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

Earlier, a teenage labourer was killed and another injured in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district at dawn on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Shahidul Haque Khan, 15. He was the son of Nur Hossain Khan, a resident of Keshabkathi Village in Wazirpur Upazila of the district.

The injured person is Mashiur Rahman. He is a nosimon (local vehicle) driver by profession.

Gournadi Highway PS OC Sheikh Belal Hossain said Shahidul Shahidul was returning home from Mahilapara area in Gournadi Upazila at around 4:30am riding by Mashiur's nosimon.

At one stage, an unidentified truck coming from opposite direction hit the three-wheeler in Ashokathi Filling Station area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway, leaving both of them seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shahidul dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the truck, the OC added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENISINGH: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Hridoy, 18, son of late Abdur Rahman, a resident of Ghagra Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Hridoy was going to Mohir Kharua Bazar in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, the motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering near Mohir Kharua Bazar on the Gafargaon-Barmi Road, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to the Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Hridoy succumbed to his injuries at the MMCH at around 6pm while undergoing treatment, said local Union Parishad Member Salah Uddin.

Gafargaon PS OC Faroq Ahmed confirmed the incident.











