550 cold-hit people get blankets in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Jan 2: Blankets were given to 550 people in the district on Friday evening.

The blankets were distributed at a function held on Ekhtiarpur High School Premises in Pirganj Upazila of the district.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC in association with Eye Positive, a voluntary organisation in the upazila, arranged the blanket distribution.

Former MP and President of Pirganj Upazila Unit of Awami League Emdadul Haque inaugurated the blanket distribution as chief guest.

Among others, Mayor of Pirganj Municipality Ekramul Haque and Tareq Zahid, assistant head of corporate branch of the bank, were present as special guests.

They urged rich people of the society to come forward for mitigating miseries of cold-hit poor people by giving them warm clothes.

The bank has supplied a total of 1,700 blankets. These will be distributed in the upazila within few days.

Hanna Hemram, 65, of ethnic community of Parbhabanipur Village in the upazila, said "Every winter brings misery to us as we have not enough warm clothes to save ourselves from biting cold. Today I have got a thick blanket."

Manila Kerkata, 60, of the same village said, "It was hard to pass night in my thatched house during the winter in the past due to lack of warm clothes. Now I can sleep comfortably as I have got a blanket. In the last two years, I wanted a blanket from several people including local public representatives repeatedly. But I didn't get it."

She was echoed by other blanket recipients.









