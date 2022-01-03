Poor people suffer from cold wave at Durgapur



RAJSHAHI, Jan 2: Destitute people in Durgapur Upazila of the district are suffering from bone-chilling cold. The cold wave has been continuing to hit life for the last two days in the upazila.Thousands of poor people are in dire need of help from NGOs and well-off people as well as the government.People cannot go out because of cold wave. They are already in hardship. But political leaders and NGOs are not coming to their help.It was learnt, nearly half a dozen of NGOs are implementing different programmes in the upazila. But they are not standing beside these cold-affected people.Noorjahan Begum of Alipur Village in the upazila said, "No NGO or any organization has come to our help. I came to know the government or NGOs are distributing winter clothes in many areas."Van-puller Majnu and day-earner Sujon Ali of Chaubariya Village in the upazila said, "We are seeing no assistance either from government nor NGOs. But during voting time, we become important to leaders."Durgapur Degree College Lecturer Aminul Haque said. all rich people should stand beside them and extend hand to help all cold-hit people.