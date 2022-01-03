Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 January, 2022, 6:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

A year after Capitol siege

US democracy still faces test

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

WASHINGTON, Jan 2: One year after supporters of Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and shut down Congress, Americans still await a reckoning on the unprecedented challenge to the country's democracy. Was it a simple protest-turned-riot? An insurrection? A coup attempt plotted by Trump?
Videos from January 6, 2021 bear witness to the violence wrought in the former president's name.  Attackers are seen beating security officers with iron bars and clubs. A policeman is crushed in a doorway, howling in pain. Rioters clad in assault gear chant "Hang Mike Pence," while the vice president and Democratic and Republican lawmakers flee. A woman is fatally shot in a Capitol hallway.
Americans were stunned by the hours-long assault, and so was much of the world, accustomed to seeing the United States as a model of stable democracy. One year later, the brazen attempt to prevent Democrat Joe Biden from taking office after his victory in the November 2020 presidential election needs an accounting.  "Not even during the Civil War did insurrectionists breach our Capitol, the citadel of our democracy," Biden said in July.  "This was not dissent. It was disorder. It posed an existential crisis and a test of whether our democracy could survive."
A year later, more than 700 people involved in the January 6 attack have been charged, for assaulting law enforcement officers and breaking into and desecrating the halls of Congress. Investigations have shown a concerted effort by Trump and his allies to prevent Pence from leading Congress in certifying Biden as the lawfully elected president.
The looming question is: how are the attack and Trump's effort linked? A special committee of the House of Representatives is investigating, but the deeper they get, the more sensitive it becomes. If they find evidence suggesting that Trump knowingly incited the attack, or plotted to illegally keep power, should they risk more turmoil by seeking an unprecedented criminal prosecution of an ex-president?
For the first anniversary of the attack on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered a "solemn observance" in Congress. Trump, who remains the most powerful figure in the Republican Party, plans his own January 6 commemoration in Palm Beach, Florida, which he says will focus on the "rigged" presidential election of 2020.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Assisted suicide becomes legal in Austria
Iran calls for UN action on US over killing of Soleimani
US democracy still faces test
A general view of a building on fire at the South African Parliament precinct in Cape Town
Europe records third of entire global tally
South Korean enters North in rare defection
South Africa bids farewell to Tutu
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village


Latest News
Nearly 24.91 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Bangladesh
Bangladesh receives record $22,070.87m remittance in 2021
Putin, Erdogan vow to improve ties
22 injured in earthquake in China
Launch fire: Another victim succumbs to injury
Govt launches 30-day drive on illegal fishing net use
Stocks start 2022 journey on optimistic note
Fire brings down roof at South Africa parliament
Police will be world standard: Home Minister
Minor girl drowns in Pirojpur pond
Most Read News
French sets fire 874 cars on New Year's Eve
Over 2,500 flights cancelled in US on Saturday
Chattogram port sets record in container handling
2 killed as tractor rams auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
Fire ravages South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town
Technicians are busy repairing their launches to avoid further accidents
Death of lawyer Ayubur Rahman: Lower courts suspend trial proceedings
Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur
Momen writes to Blinken seeking removal of sanctions on RAB
Messi tests positive for Covid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft