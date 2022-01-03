US democracy still faces test

WASHINGTON, Jan 2: One year after supporters of Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and shut down Congress, Americans still await a reckoning on the unprecedented challenge to the country's democracy. Was it a simple protest-turned-riot? An insurrection? A coup attempt plotted by Trump?

Videos from January 6, 2021 bear witness to the violence wrought in the former president's name. Attackers are seen beating security officers with iron bars and clubs. A policeman is crushed in a doorway, howling in pain. Rioters clad in assault gear chant "Hang Mike Pence," while the vice president and Democratic and Republican lawmakers flee. A woman is fatally shot in a Capitol hallway.

Americans were stunned by the hours-long assault, and so was much of the world, accustomed to seeing the United States as a model of stable democracy. One year later, the brazen attempt to prevent Democrat Joe Biden from taking office after his victory in the November 2020 presidential election needs an accounting. "Not even during the Civil War did insurrectionists breach our Capitol, the citadel of our democracy," Biden said in July. "This was not dissent. It was disorder. It posed an existential crisis and a test of whether our democracy could survive."

A year later, more than 700 people involved in the January 6 attack have been charged, for assaulting law enforcement officers and breaking into and desecrating the halls of Congress. Investigations have shown a concerted effort by Trump and his allies to prevent Pence from leading Congress in certifying Biden as the lawfully elected president.

The looming question is: how are the attack and Trump's effort linked? A special committee of the House of Representatives is investigating, but the deeper they get, the more sensitive it becomes. If they find evidence suggesting that Trump knowingly incited the attack, or plotted to illegally keep power, should they risk more turmoil by seeking an unprecedented criminal prosecution of an ex-president?

For the first anniversary of the attack on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered a "solemn observance" in Congress. Trump, who remains the most powerful figure in the Republican Party, plans his own January 6 commemoration in Palm Beach, Florida, which he says will focus on the "rigged" presidential election of 2020. -AFP











