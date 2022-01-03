Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 January, 2022, 6:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Unsettled Chelsea star Lukaku dropped for Liverpool clash

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

Unsettled Chelsea star Lukaku dropped for Liverpool clash

Unsettled Chelsea star Lukaku dropped for Liverpool clash

LONDON, JAN 2: Romelu Lukaku has reportedly been dropped from Chelsea's squad for Sunday's crucial Premier League clash with Liverpool.
Lukaku incurred the wrath of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after the Belgian striker said he was unhappy with the way he has been used this season.
In an interview with Sky Italy, recorded several weeks ago but only aired days before the Liverpool match, the unsettled Lukaku also admitted he would like to return to Inter Milan in the near future.
"Physically I am fine. But I'm not happy with the situation at Chelsea," Lukaku said.
"Tuchel has chosen to play with another system. I won't give up, I'll be professional.
"I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a still good level to hopefully win more."
Tuchel admitted on Friday he was surprised by Lukaku's comments, describing them as "noise we don't need" and "not helpful".
Even so, his decision to axe Lukaku for the Liverpool showdown is a major gamble at a vital point in Chelsea's season.
After winning only one of their last four league games, Chelsea trail 11 points behind leaders Manchester City and are only one point ahead of third-placed Liverpool.
Lukaku was expected to be the final piece in the jigsaw for Chelsea when he joined the Champions League winners in a blockbuster transfer.
But the 28-year-old has endured a troubled second spell with Chelsea since signing from Inter in a club record £98 million ($132 million) deal in August.
Lukaku scored on his debut against Arsenal in August and has seven goals in 18 appearances this term.
He went six games without a goal before suffering an ankle injury against Malmo in the Champions League in October.
When Lukaku returned after five weeks out, he was unable to regain his place and looked sluggish when he did feature from the bench.
Tuchel even admitted Chelsea looked more dynamic when Lukaku was not in the side during that period.
The former Manchester United striker, who played a key role in Inter's Serie A title triumph last season, also contracted Covid in December to further slow his return to the starting line-up.
However, Lukaku has had a recent upturn in form, scoring in his last two Premier League appearances against Aston Villa and Brighton.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barca's Xavi calls for 'decaffeinated' Mallorca game to be postponed
Mbappe not affected by uncertain future, says Pochettino
Unsettled Chelsea star Lukaku dropped for Liverpool clash
Medvedev and Berrettini suffer shock ATP Cup defeats, but not Zverev
Lionel Messi tests positive for Covid
ManC move 11 points clear, West Ham, Spurs close on top four
Kohli eyes historic series victory for India
Anamul, Pinak lift South Zone to 261-5 in BCL final


Latest News
Nearly 24.91 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Bangladesh
Bangladesh receives record $22,070.87m remittance in 2021
Putin, Erdogan vow to improve ties
22 injured in earthquake in China
Launch fire: Another victim succumbs to injury
Govt launches 30-day drive on illegal fishing net use
Stocks start 2022 journey on optimistic note
Fire brings down roof at South Africa parliament
Police will be world standard: Home Minister
Minor girl drowns in Pirojpur pond
Most Read News
French sets fire 874 cars on New Year's Eve
Over 2,500 flights cancelled in US on Saturday
Chattogram port sets record in container handling
2 killed as tractor rams auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
Fire ravages South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town
Technicians are busy repairing their launches to avoid further accidents
Death of lawyer Ayubur Rahman: Lower courts suspend trial proceedings
Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur
Momen writes to Blinken seeking removal of sanctions on RAB
Messi tests positive for Covid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft