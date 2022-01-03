Anamul, Pinak lift South Zone to 261-5 in BCL final

BCB South Zone reached 261-5 against Walton Central Zone on day one of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL), thanks to half-centuries from openers Anamul Haque Bijoy and Pinak Ghosh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Bijoy struck highest 76 while Pinak made 65 as they combined for a 137-run for the opening stand to give the side a good start after Central Zone put South Zone into batting.

Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad ended the day with 4-70 and was the only bowler of Central Zone to keep South Zone batters at bay.

Murad gave the first breakthrough, taking out Pinak after he struck four fours and two sixes for his 65 off 161.

Pacer Abu Haider Rony then removed Amite Hasan for 10 but it was Murad who helped the side hit back as South Zone lost three wickets for 19 runs, including Anamul Haque who made 76 off 171 with six fours and one six.

But South Zone bounced back from the collapse, thanks to Zakir Hasan and skipper Farhad Reza who put on 80-run for an undefeated sixth wicket stand. Much would rely on the duo on day two of the crucial final.

At stumps, Farhad who counterattacked in style was batting on 46 with Zakir Hasan on 44. The final is a five-day affair. -BSS





