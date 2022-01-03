Tigers dominate Blackcaps with both bat and ball



Mahmudul Hasan Joy of Bangladesh plays a shot during the second day of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on January 2, 2022. photo: AFP

Tigers' opener Mahmudul Hasan joy, who is playing his 2nd Test, remained unbeaten scoring 70 runs off 211 deliveries as Bangladesh were 175 for two till the stumps of the day's game. Visitors are still trail by 153 runs with eight wickets at hand.

It was the 4th delivery of the 53rd over of Bangladesh innings delivered by spinner Rachin Ravindra. Joy punched the length outside off delivery to mid-off and took a single to bring up his maiden half-century in Test. Skipper Mominul Haque was batting on eight.

Earlier in the morning, resuming from overnight's 258 for five, New Zealand were bowled out for 328. Henry Nicholls resumed on 32 and got out as the last Blackcaps' batter scoring 75 runs. Devon Conway played a knock of 122 off 227 while Will Young departed on 52.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the lone specialist Bangladesh spinner in the playing eleven, took devastating form on Sunday morning to crush hosts' batting order. He hauled the three of the last five wickets. Miraz delivered 32 overs and conceded 86 runs while Shoriful Islam purchased as many wickets spending 69 runs.

The biggest surprise from Bangladesh point of view was skipper Mominul Haque's bowling brilliance. The part-time spinner took two wickets for six runs. Besides, pacer Ebadat Hossain picked one wicket.

Bangladesh in reply, batted three overs before the lunch and managed wicketless eight runs. From then Shadman Islam and Joy had been anchoring the innings according to the merit of the ball though Shadman failed to prolong his tiny start of 22 runs. After Shadman's departure, Najmul Hossain Shanto paired with Joy and stood 103 runs' 2nd wicket partnership to lay the foundation of Bangladesh innings. Shanto returned to the sideline hording 64 runs from 109 deliveries with seven boundaries and one over boundary. He brought up fifty with a monster hit for six from in the 2nd delivery of the 51st over delivered by Ravindra.

Blackcaps' speedster Neil Wagner took both the Bangladesh wickets.









