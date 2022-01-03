Moulvibazar lifts boys' title, Jhenaidah girls'



Moulvibazar boys, the boy�s title holder of the IGP Cup National Youth Kabaddi Championship, position with the champions' trophy in the presence of guests and officials on Sunday at the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka. photo: Observer DESK

Moulvibazar retained the boys' title beating Chattogram by 29-15 points in the final.

Jhenaidah emerged as the champions of the girl's section outplaying Narail by 25-19 points in the final.

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel distributed the prizes as the chief guest. Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel was present as the special guest. Chowdhury Abdullah al Mamun, the president of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation, Habibur Rahman, the DIG of Dhaka Range and the general secretary of kabaddi federation, senior secretary of youth and sports ministry were also present on the occasion.

In the final engagement of boys', Moulvibazar started on a bright note scoring three points in the first five minutes forcing Chattogram into the back foot. Chattogram's effort to fight back was brilliantly curbed by the Moulvibazar players. They were efficient in their raids and also in catching the opponent raiders. They were also efficient in time management.

Jhenaidah showed superb teamwork against a spirited Narail leading the first half 14-12. Narail who entered the final as the lone unbeaten team of the meet was surprised with their opponents attacking tactics.

The State minister for youth and sports Zahid Ahsan Russel expressed high optimism over the national game of the country. "This is the big occasion for Kabaddi, it started from the grassroots, from the union level. The father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared Kabaddi as the national game, why should we stay behind, we have seen a number of our kabaddi players play in the pro kabaddi, so we have every hope that the game will reach a new height" said the State Minister.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel thought that the time had arrived for bonding kabbadi with education. "We are thinking about introducing Kabaddi at the school level regularly. Kabaddi I believe helps a child's mental and physical growth" said the Deputy Minister.

Chowdhury Abdullah al Mamun, the DG of RAB and the President of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation said his federation has selected 100 talents for advanced training. " We have selected 50 girls and 50 boys from each group and they will receive advanced training within a short time. We will continue to promote kabaddi across the country" said the president of the Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation.

Mashrafe bin Mortaza, the former national cricket captain and currently a Member of Parliament from the Narail-2 constituency, was a special guest on the occasion.

Earlier on Saturday in the boys' section, Moulvibazar stormed into the final of the boy's section beating Cumilla by 28-24 points in the first semi-final.

Earlier in the girls' section, Jhenaidah cruised into the final of the girls' section beating Dinajpur in a 39-27 match in the semi-final stage. Narail too moved into the final beating Barisal by 55-13 points.

The last edition of the meet was held in 2018.











Moulvibazar won the boy's title while Jhenaidah lifted the girls' title of the IGP Cup National Youth Kabaddi Championship beating their respective rivals in the two finals on Sunday at the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.Moulvibazar retained the boys' title beating Chattogram by 29-15 points in the final.Jhenaidah emerged as the champions of the girl's section outplaying Narail by 25-19 points in the final.The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel distributed the prizes as the chief guest. Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel was present as the special guest. Chowdhury Abdullah al Mamun, the president of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation, Habibur Rahman, the DIG of Dhaka Range and the general secretary of kabaddi federation, senior secretary of youth and sports ministry were also present on the occasion.In the final engagement of boys', Moulvibazar started on a bright note scoring three points in the first five minutes forcing Chattogram into the back foot. Chattogram's effort to fight back was brilliantly curbed by the Moulvibazar players. They were efficient in their raids and also in catching the opponent raiders. They were also efficient in time management.Jhenaidah showed superb teamwork against a spirited Narail leading the first half 14-12. Narail who entered the final as the lone unbeaten team of the meet was surprised with their opponents attacking tactics.The State minister for youth and sports Zahid Ahsan Russel expressed high optimism over the national game of the country. "This is the big occasion for Kabaddi, it started from the grassroots, from the union level. The father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared Kabaddi as the national game, why should we stay behind, we have seen a number of our kabaddi players play in the pro kabaddi, so we have every hope that the game will reach a new height" said the State Minister.Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel thought that the time had arrived for bonding kabbadi with education. "We are thinking about introducing Kabaddi at the school level regularly. Kabaddi I believe helps a child's mental and physical growth" said the Deputy Minister.Chowdhury Abdullah al Mamun, the DG of RAB and the President of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation said his federation has selected 100 talents for advanced training. " We have selected 50 girls and 50 boys from each group and they will receive advanced training within a short time. We will continue to promote kabaddi across the country" said the president of the Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation.Mashrafe bin Mortaza, the former national cricket captain and currently a Member of Parliament from the Narail-2 constituency, was a special guest on the occasion.Earlier on Saturday in the boys' section, Moulvibazar stormed into the final of the boy's section beating Cumilla by 28-24 points in the first semi-final.Earlier in the girls' section, Jhenaidah cruised into the final of the girls' section beating Dinajpur in a 39-27 match in the semi-final stage. Narail too moved into the final beating Barisal by 55-13 points.The last edition of the meet was held in 2018.