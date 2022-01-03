Video
Home Back Page

Another 2.4m Pfizer vaccines received from US

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

Bangladesh has received 2.4 million more Pfizer vaccine jabs donated by the United States under the COVAX facility.
As many as 24,90,780 doses of Pfizer vaccines arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 8:27 am on Sunday, according to a press release from the Health Ministry.
Another shipment of 4.6 million Pfizer vaccine jabs is scheduled to reach Bangladesh on January 10, the release added.
Bangladesh started administering booster doses with the Pfizer vaccine from December 28.
So far, 35,738 booster doses were administered with the Pfizer vaccine as of Saturday.
Meanwhile, 61,29,539 people received the first dose with the Pfizer vaccine while 17,45,996 received the second dose with the Pfizer vaccine as of Saturday.
The United States is also working closely with Bangladesh to support the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign and strengthen the government's response to the pandemic.
Bangladesh started administering the first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at three centres in Dhaka to fight off Covid-19 on June 21.    -UNB



