Attack on BNP rallies by govt thugs will bring instability, warns Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "In future, attack on BNP rallies by armed Awami League men will create political instability in the country."

Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the remarks on Sunday press conference regarding the second phase of the nationwide rallies at the BNP Chairpersons Gulshan office.

Awami League leaders are openly attacking the BNP with illegal weapons to disrupt the rallies.

The BNP Secretary General said, "We have successfully staged mass hunger strikes and rallies in 32 districts and metros across the country demanding treatment of Khaleda Zia abroad. We are also taking preparations to hold large scale rallies in the rest of the districts of the country. But Awami League leaders and activists are attacking the rallies with illegal weapons."

"Any future attack on BNP rallies will create a dangerous situation in the country's politics," he added.

Fakhrul Islam said, "The government is scared by observing the spontaneous participation of the people in our rallies. That is why the leaders and activists of the ruling party and members of the law enforcement agencies have fired on the BNP leaders and stopped the vehicles to prevent people from joining our peaceful democratic rallies."

"But the people foiled the blueprint of the autocratic government and participated in our rallies spontaneously," he added.

"Rallies were held in Feni, Jessore ignoring section 144. A rally was stopped in Thakurgaon. Many of our activists lost their eyesight in the Habiganj incident, many were arrested in false cases and cases were filed against 2,000 people," said Fakhrul Islam and added, "From the pictures of the media we can see the leaders and activists of Chhatra League and Juba League attacking our rallies with illegal weapons. But no case was filed against them."

Demanded immediate release of BNP leaders and activists arrested during the rallies Fakhrul Islam said, "The process of restoration of our rights through peaceful movement cannot be stopped by false charges."

The BNP leader said, "People of the country do not want a government who is elected without votes. The people of the country want democracy, they want the right to speak."

Mirza Fakhrul said, "People of Bangladesh have woken up. They will establish democracy in the country and release Khaleda Zia from jail to send her abroad for advance treatment."









