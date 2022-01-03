Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 January, 2022, 6:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dengue: 11 more hospitalized

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

Eleven more patients were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
Of them, seven were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and four outside Dhaka.
However, a total of 15 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in the first two days of this year. And so far, 49 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 64. Of them, 32 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 32 are receiving it outside the capital.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Another 2.4m Pfizer vaccines received from US
Village Police Employees Union forms a human chain
Head lice can preserve ancient DNA: Study
Attack on BNP rallies by govt thugs will bring instability, warns Fakhrul
Dengue: 11 more hospitalized
2 more drivers sent to jail
BDB, Gonoforum place proposals to President
Claim of abuse of baby daughter brought against BNP leader


Latest News
Nearly 24.91 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Bangladesh
Bangladesh receives record $22,070.87m remittance in 2021
Putin, Erdogan vow to improve ties
22 injured in earthquake in China
Launch fire: Another victim succumbs to injury
Govt launches 30-day drive on illegal fishing net use
Stocks start 2022 journey on optimistic note
Fire brings down roof at South Africa parliament
Police will be world standard: Home Minister
Minor girl drowns in Pirojpur pond
Most Read News
French sets fire 874 cars on New Year's Eve
Over 2,500 flights cancelled in US on Saturday
Chattogram port sets record in container handling
2 killed as tractor rams auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
Fire ravages South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town
Technicians are busy repairing their launches to avoid further accidents
Death of lawyer Ayubur Rahman: Lower courts suspend trial proceedings
Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur
Momen writes to Blinken seeking removal of sanctions on RAB
Messi tests positive for Covid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft