Dengue: 11 more hospitalized

Eleven more patients were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, seven were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and four outside Dhaka.

However, a total of 15 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in the first two days of this year. And so far, 49 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 64. Of them, 32 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 32 are receiving it outside the capital.







