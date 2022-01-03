Video
2 more drivers sent to jail

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Court Correspondent

Launch Fire
A Special Court in Dhaka sent two more drivers of MV Abhijan-10 launch to jail after rejecting their bail prayers in a case over the fire on the launch on the Sugandha River in Jhalakathi.
The two accused are Md Masum Billah, in-charge driver of the launch and its second driver Abul Kalam.
Both of them surrendered to the court on Sunday and prayed for bail, but the court sent duo to jail.
Special Metropolitan Magistrate Joynab Begum of Dhaka's Marine Court passed the order.
Bellal Hossain, Prosecuting Officer of the Marine Court confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.
The defence lawyer Jahangir Hossain said that the two had tried their best to prevent the disaster, but had failed. The state opposed the bail, saying that the engine driver is responsible for the engine room, that the two were responsible for monitoring the situation and could have avoided the disaster if proper action had been taken.
Earlier on December 28, Md Riaz Sikder, in-charge driver of the launch and its second driver Md Khalilur Rahman surrendered before the court and filed bail petitions. The court also rejected the bail petitions and directed to send them to the jail.
On December 26, Marine Directorate Chief Inspector Md Shafiqur Rahman filed a case against eight people including them at the same court. Later, the court issued arrest warrants against them taking the case into cognizance.
Early on Dec 24, the Abhijan-10 launch went up in flames near Jhalakathi's Gabkhan, leading to the deaths of at least 46 people. More than 50 others are being treated in a number of hospitals. It is the deadliest inland vessel fire in Bangladesh's history.
The day after the inferno, rescuers pulled bodies from the charred vessel and the river before burying 24 unidentified bodies in a mass grave.






