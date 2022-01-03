Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 January, 2022, 6:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dialogue On EC

BDB, Gonoforum place proposals to President

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Staff Correspondent

The leaders of Bikalpo Dhara Bangladesh (BDB) and a fraction of the Ganoforum joined the dialogue hosted by President Md Abdul Hamid on Sunday.
The leaders of the two parties have suggested the President to lay emphasis on formulating a new law on formation of the new Election Commission, according to a press release of the Bangabhaban.
The press release said that the dialogues, where the leaders of the two parties have placed their proposals to the President, were held at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban.
Bikalpo Dhara Secretary General Abdul Mannan led its seven member delegation in the dialogue while Ganoforum Executive President Mokabbir Khan led its delegation.
President's Office's Secretary Sampad Barua, President's Military Secretary SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attached) Wahidul Islam Khan also attended the dialogue.
In the meeting, the Ganoforum delegation placed several proposals including formulation of a new law as soon as possible to form the new and acceptable EC to all.
They hoped that the ongoing dialogue of the President with the country's political parties will play positive roles to form an EC, which would be acceptable to all corners.
Welcoming the Ganoforum delegation in the dialogue, President Abdul Hamid said, "The main target of the dialogue is to take opinions of the political parties to form an acceptable EC."
"The politicians should do such things that the next generation can follow and build themselves as good citizens," he added. During the meeting with Bikalpo Dhara, the delegation has placed three points' recommendations to the President including formation of the new EC.
They have also suggested the names of country's renowned business woman Rokiya Afzal Rahman, former Cabinet Secretary Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan and litterateur Dr Zafar Iqbal for the search committee, which will recommend the names of the new EC to the President, a Bikalpo Dhara press release said.
It said that the Bikalpo Dhara expressed its frustration over the failure of the governments to formulate a new law on appointment of the new EC even after 50 years of the country's independence. "It's not good sign for the democracy," it mentioned in the written proposal.




 


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Another 2.4m Pfizer vaccines received from US
Village Police Employees Union forms a human chain
Head lice can preserve ancient DNA: Study
Attack on BNP rallies by govt thugs will bring instability, warns Fakhrul
Dengue: 11 more hospitalized
2 more drivers sent to jail
BDB, Gonoforum place proposals to President
Claim of abuse of baby daughter brought against BNP leader


Latest News
Nearly 24.91 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Bangladesh
Bangladesh receives record $22,070.87m remittance in 2021
Putin, Erdogan vow to improve ties
22 injured in earthquake in China
Launch fire: Another victim succumbs to injury
Govt launches 30-day drive on illegal fishing net use
Stocks start 2022 journey on optimistic note
Fire brings down roof at South Africa parliament
Police will be world standard: Home Minister
Minor girl drowns in Pirojpur pond
Most Read News
French sets fire 874 cars on New Year's Eve
Over 2,500 flights cancelled in US on Saturday
Chattogram port sets record in container handling
2 killed as tractor rams auto-rickshaw in Sunamganj
Fire ravages South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town
Technicians are busy repairing their launches to avoid further accidents
Death of lawyer Ayubur Rahman: Lower courts suspend trial proceedings
Mother, daughter found slaughtered in Jamalpur
Momen writes to Blinken seeking removal of sanctions on RAB
Messi tests positive for Covid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft