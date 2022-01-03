BDB, Gonoforum place proposals to President

The leaders of Bikalpo Dhara Bangladesh (BDB) and a fraction of the Ganoforum joined the dialogue hosted by President Md Abdul Hamid on Sunday.

The leaders of the two parties have suggested the President to lay emphasis on formulating a new law on formation of the new Election Commission, according to a press release of the Bangabhaban.

The press release said that the dialogues, where the leaders of the two parties have placed their proposals to the President, were held at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban.

Bikalpo Dhara Secretary General Abdul Mannan led its seven member delegation in the dialogue while Ganoforum Executive President Mokabbir Khan led its delegation.

President's Office's Secretary Sampad Barua, President's Military Secretary SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attached) Wahidul Islam Khan also attended the dialogue.

In the meeting, the Ganoforum delegation placed several proposals including formulation of a new law as soon as possible to form the new and acceptable EC to all.

They hoped that the ongoing dialogue of the President with the country's political parties will play positive roles to form an EC, which would be acceptable to all corners.

Welcoming the Ganoforum delegation in the dialogue, President Abdul Hamid said, "The main target of the dialogue is to take opinions of the political parties to form an acceptable EC."

"The politicians should do such things that the next generation can follow and build themselves as good citizens," he added. During the meeting with Bikalpo Dhara, the delegation has placed three points' recommendations to the President including formation of the new EC.

They have also suggested the names of country's renowned business woman Rokiya Afzal Rahman, former Cabinet Secretary Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan and litterateur Dr Zafar Iqbal for the search committee, which will recommend the names of the new EC to the President, a Bikalpo Dhara press release said.

It said that the Bikalpo Dhara expressed its frustration over the failure of the governments to formulate a new law on appointment of the new EC even after 50 years of the country's independence. "It's not good sign for the democracy," it mentioned in the written proposal.











