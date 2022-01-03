Claim of abuse of baby daughter brought against BNP leader

Allegation of sexually abusing own 4-year-old daughter has been brought against a BNP leader. Accused Dr Ibrahim Rahman Rumi is a member of the convening committee of Jhenaidah district BNP and is the eldest son of Moshiur Rahman, a former Member of Parliament (MP) from Jhenaidah-2 constituency and adviser to the BNP chairperson.

Victim's grandmother Magfura Ahmed on Sunday raised the allegation against Dr Rumi on behalf of the victim's family at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in the capital. She also begged Prime Minister for her intervention in this issue.

"The victim's mother Afia Binte Shah filed a case with the Kalabagan Police Station on December 1 over the incident last year. However, as the accused has not been arrested, he is roaming around on bail in advance," said Magfura Ahmed.

The plaintiff's mother Magfura Ahmed said, "Ibrahim Rahman got married to my daughter Afia Binte Shah in 2016. Then a daughter came into my daughter's womb. But after marriage, the former MP's son used to brutally torture my daughter. Although, attempts were made by family members to resolve the issue, it could not be solved. After four years, they separated by mutual consent. But the problem remained with the child."

"After the divorce, my daughter Afia started living separately with her daughter. Then on March 23 this year, the baby Sufia Rahman was forcibly taken away by her father on various excuses. After that Ibrahim Rahman Rumi kept his daughter with him for about 6 months. On October 22, Afia bint Shah took Sufia's custody on the orders of the court. After that, various signs including wound marks were found on the girl's genital," added Magfura.











