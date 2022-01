Claim of abuse of baby daughter brought against BNP leader

2 more drivers sent to jail

Attack on BNP rallies by govt thugs will bring instability, warns Fakhrul

Another 2.4m Pfizer vaccines received from US

Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed talks to journalist after distributing blankets among the cold-hit people at Shahbazpur of Sarail Upazila in Brahmanbaria on Sunday. photo : ispr

