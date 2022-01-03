Video
Home Back Page

Police force to be trained to reach world standard, says Kamal

His was addressing 3,000 new constable recruits at Sarda

Published : Monday, 3 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Our Correspondent 

RAJSHAHI, Jan 2: Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said Bangladesh's police will be given world class training and they will brighten the country's image at home and abroad.
 He said 3,000 trainee recruit constables of police were given appointments through a totally changed method of transparent, modern and time-fitting process.
 "We have given jobs to only the eligible candidates in police force and arranged proper and developed training for them," he said, while inaugurating a training course for the newly-joined 3,000 trainee recruit constables-2021 at Bangladesh Police Academy (BPA) at Sarda in Rajshahi on Sunday as chief guest.  Chaired by BPA Principal Khandaker Golam Faruque, the opening ceremony was addressed, among others, by Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam, Public Safety Division Senior Secretary Mostofa Kamal Uddin and Inspector General of Police Dr Benazir Ahmed.  Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal said the pioneering role of Bangladesh Police towards combating militancy together with the adverse impact of Covid- 19 pandemic is undeniable.
 Really, the present police have been transforming into peoples' friendly police gradually as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has pledged to transform police into people-friendly.
The Home Minister said the trend of crimes has been changing worldwide day-by-day and Bangladesh's police are also going ahead in pace with the global trend.


