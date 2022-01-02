Video
EC Formation

3 more parties not to join President’s dialogue

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Staff Correspondent

Three more political parties - Dr Kamal Hossain led Ganoforum, Mujahidul Islam Selim led Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and the Socialist Party of Bangladesh (SPB) led by
SPB (Marxist) convener Subhrangshu Chakrabartty - have decided not to take part in the dialogue, initiated by President M Abdul Hamid, over the formation of the next Election Commission (EC).
However, the fraction of Ganofourm led by Mostafa Mohsin Montu has also given announcement of not joining the dialogue of the President citing that it would not yield any effective result.
Describing the ongoing dialogue on the reconstitution of EC as "pointless," BNP also decided not to take part in the talks. An official announcement was made in this regard on December 29.
While talking to media Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain on Saturday said, "We have seen that even if we attend the dialogue, our views or proposals are not evaluated. That is why we have decided not to go to the dialogue this time."
However, the party will send some proposal to the President.
Party men will be informed about the decision in a meeting to be held in the next couple of days, he said, adding, "Some proposals will be sent to President M Abdul Hamid - which will be finalised in that meeting."
On Saturday, Mostafa Mohsin Montu told while talking to media that they are going to avoid the dialogue of the President for the same reason.
Earlier, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and the Socialist Party of Bangladesh (SPB) had decided not to participate in the President's dialogue.
Both the parties then said that there will be no good result from the dialogue. No results were got from the dialogue before and they fear this time will also be the same.
Meanwile, UNB adds, terming the ongoing dialogue on the reconstitution of the EC meaningless, Ameer of Islami Andolon Bangladeh and Charmonai Pir Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim on Saturday said they will not take part in talks with the President.
"We took part in talks with President Abdul Hamid in 2012 and 2017 from a sense of civic responsibility but the fact is that the two national elections held under two commissions extremely frustrated us," he said.
"The most frustrating thing is that the President neither brought the EC under accountability nor took any punitive action against the commission for holding disgraceful elections. So, we consider the dialogue with the President as meaningless," he added. Mufti Syed Muhammad came up with the information while talking to reporters at a press briefing at the party's Nayapaltan office.


