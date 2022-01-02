New Year enters with high kitchen market price

The impact of 31st night has fallen on the essential commodities price in the city's kitchen market. Although the vegetable price remained unchanged, that of fish has increased by Tk 20 to Tk 50 per kg.

Chicken sale increased more than double in the run-up to the New Year celebrations. In addition, most consumer goods including groceries have remained stable at high prices throughout the year.

However, prices of daily commodities went beyond purchasing capacities of

people suffering with daily necessities in the last year with their income reduced due to Coronavirus.

Although there was no shortage of goods in the market, the syndicate repeatedly raised prices by creating an artificial crisis. Although the government has tried to control prices by reducing tariffs to bring market under control, the results proved reversed. But food production in the country has increased more than before. People have lined up in front of TCB trucks to get food at fair prices.

Consumers said that the vicious cycle was involved in increasing the prices of daily commodities in the market by creating an artificial crisis. The prices of daily commodities have gone up due to the dishonest syndicate of traders.

They think the syndicate is still working to increase the prices of rice, sugar, edible oil, powdered milk, Hilsa fish, meat, pulses and vegetables.

An analysis of data provided by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has shown that the price of rice has risen by about 6 per cent in the last one year. Besides, prices of flour increased by 24 to 36 per cent, soybean oil by 49 per cent, and palm by 50 per cent, pulses by 26 per cent and onions by 41 per cent.

An analysis of the company's data at the end of the year also showed that out of about 34 types of food products, the prices of only 8 of them decreased during the outgoing year. As a result, the country witnessed a rising trend in daily commodities throughout the year 2021.

TCB spokesperson Humayun Kabir said that the demand for goods at fair prices is high now as the prices of daily commodities have repeatedly shot up in the market year round. The quantity of goods has also been increased due to the extra crowd of buyers in the trucks. Besides, the number of trucks has also been increased.

Poultry supply has been declining since the beginning of November. Two weeks ago a broiler chicken sold at Tk 150 per kg. On the other hand, sonali chicken can be seen selling for Tk 320. Poultry chickens sold at Tk 260 to Tk 270 on Saturday increased by Tk 100 in two weeks.

Traders say the supply of chicken in the market is low at present. For this we have to buy from the wholesale market at extra price.

As a result, it is having an impact on the retail market. If the supply in the market increases, it may decrease again. Then we will also reduce the price and sell.

Besides, the price of all types of rice has gone up by Tk 5 per kg. Miniket is being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 65, Nazirshail at Tk 64 to Tk 70, Atash rice at Tk 45 to Tk 50 and BR-29 rice at Tk 48 to Tk 50 per kg.

Lentils are being sold at Tk 100 to Tk 110 in the market with an increase of Tk 10.

While visiting different kitchen market in the capital, this correspondent found that tomatoes were being sold at Tk 80 per kg in the market. New potatoes are available at Tk 40 per kg. Old potatoes are being sold at Tk 30 per kg. Barbati for Tk 60 to Tk 70, bean for Tk 40 to Tk 50, (round) eggplant Tk50 to Tk 60, (long) eggplant Tk 40, cauliflower Tk 30 to Tk 40 per piece, leaf copy Tk 30 to Tk 40, karla Tk 60, Carrots at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg, pumpkins at Tk 40 per kg, chichinga at Tk 50, patol at Tk 40, and papaya at Tk 25 per kg, green chillies at Tk 60 per kg. Green banana per hali is selling at Tk 30 while Cucumber at Tk 50.

Among fishes, Pabda is selling at Tk 400, Tengra Tk 500, Mala Tk 400 and Batashi at Tk 600 per kg. The price of Hilsa varies from Tk 800 to Tk 1,400 depending on size.

Flour sold at higher prices for the last two weeks. Price of two kg packaged flour costs Tk 70 to Tk 72 and open flour Tk 35 to Tk 36 per kg while open flour Tk 45 to Tk 48 per kg. Open soybeans are selling at Tk 150 to Tk 155 per liter and palm oil at Tk 140 to Tk 145 per liter. Per liter bottled soybean oil is selling at Tk 153 to Tk 156.











