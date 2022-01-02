Video
Search committee won’t bring any result: Akbar Ali Khan

Published : Sunday, 2 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214
Staff Correspondent

Former adviser to the caretaker government Akbar Ali Khan, also a renowned economist of the country, on Saturday opined that there will be no result by forming a search committee for the formation of a new Election Commission.
"The poll time government for the national parliamentary elections will be decided through political conflict of the parties. The new EC will be formed with the persons chosen by the government. The dialogue initiated by the President is just a formality," he said while speaking as chief guest at a programme organized by the Debate for Democracy at Tejgaon's BFDC Auditorium in Dhaka.
Debate for Democracy Chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiron chaired the debate programme on 'Role of Local Governments to ensure good governance' as a shadow parliament.
The debaters of Cumilla's Victoria Government College won the debate defeating the team of Government Titumir College of Dhaka. Prof Abu Mohammad Rais, Dr. SM Morshed, journalists Sabuj Yunus, Soma Islam and Kazi Jabel were
the judge in the debate competition.
Akbar Ali Khan claimed, "The outgoing election commission led by KM Nurul Huda could have protected the voting rights of the people implementing the laws properly and holding free and fair elections. But, it was not happened practically."
"Ultimately, there is no local government (LG) in Bangladesh. The LGs are being functioned under the control of the government. The LGs don't have financial ability and authority. The salaries and their staffers and expenditures of the LGs are being met from the government's allocation," he claimed.
He said, "Our governments are more powerful than any other countries. The Members of Parliament (MP) are the advisor of the LGs. The ministry officials investigate the irregularities and allegations against the LGs. There should be an independent commission to oversee the LGs. To ensure effective LGs, the existing laws must be amended."
In the programme, the Debate for Democracy placed seven point recommendations for ensuring effective and authoritative local governments in the country.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
